Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Chester-le-Street Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Weather unlikely to hinder SL vs SA clash

After securing a shocking victory over England, Sri Lanka will look to carry forward the momentum in their clash against South Africa in Chester-le-Street on Friday. With six points from six matches, the Asian side still have a slender chance of making it to the knockout stages. However, for that, they have to win all of their remaining fixtures and also hope that the outcome of Pakistan, New Zealand, and England’s matches fall in their favour.

Sri Lanka will take many positives from their win against hosts England. Angelo Matthews rediscovered his form, the bowling unit bowled well and defended a low 232 and the biggest positive will be Lasith Malinga’s incredible bowling performance.

🇱🇰 look like they mean business ahead of their crucial #CWC19 game against 🇿🇦 #LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/neHOEw200F — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 28 June 2019

South Africa, on the other hand, are already out of the semi-finals race and will play for pride. Retirement and injury have kept AB Devillers and Dale Steyn out of the World cup and their absence was felt as both batting and bowling lacked the edge. Except for Imran Tahir, their players have failed to create an impact.

WEATHER REPORT: It seems that the weather won’t hinder the contest between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street today. There are no signs of rain and one can expect a bright and vibrant atmosphere at the Riverside Ground. As per the Accuweather prediction, the temperature will hover around 15 to 17 degree Celsius.

PITCH REPORT: Today’s clash between South Africa and Sri Lanka is the first match that is being played at this venue in the ongoing World Cup. The pitch has been termed as batsmen friendly and the dry conditions will give more power to the batters. The previous record says that 10 out of 15 times, the side batting second have emerged victorious at this ground.