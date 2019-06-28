Toggle Menu
Un-bee-lievable: World Cup clash sees cricketers diving for cover mid-gamehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/sri-lanka-vs-south-africa-sl-vs-sa-bee-swarm-field-5805498/

Un-bee-lievable: World Cup clash sees cricketers diving for cover mid-game

During a World Cup clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa, cricketers were made to bow down before their insect overlords in the middle of the first innings.

The umpire, Sri Lanka and South Africa players lie on the ground to avoid bees (Reuters)

Before Sri Lanka were bundled out for 203 by South Africa on Friday, their World Cup match was hijacked by a swarm of bees forcing all 15 players on the field to duck for cover.

Sri Lanka were struggling 194/8 in the 48th over with Isuru Udana on strike facing South Africa’s Chris Morris when the bees attacked.

With players and umpires lying low play was stopped for a while until the bees left on their own accord.

“Not one spectator was stretched or bothered, and yet all the players were on the ground,” former England coach Paul Farbrace told BBC Test Match Special.

“There must have been some people wondering what on earth was going on. If you’re new to that game you’d go home going ‘not only do they stop for a drink but halfway through the game they all lay down! The stressful game, cricket,” he added.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

This is not the first time that bees had taken over a match, as the previous instance can be dated back to February 4, 2017 itself in a match between South Africa and Sri Lanka. It was the third ODI in Johannesburg in a bilateral series, which was eventually won by South Africa by 7 wickets.

Already knocked out of the World Cup, Faf du Plessis’ South Africa need 204 runs to win against Sri Lanka to register their second win of the tournament.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Carlos Brathwaite fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct against India
2 World Cup 2019: No rest for the quickies, says Australia coach Justin Langer
3 World Cup 2019: We have showed we can defend small totals, says Kuldeep Yadav