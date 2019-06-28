Un-bee-lievable: World Cup clash sees cricketers diving for cover mid-game

Before Sri Lanka were bundled out for 203 by South Africa on Friday, their World Cup match was hijacked by a swarm of bees forcing all 15 players on the field to duck for cover.

Sri Lanka were struggling 194/8 in the 48th over with Isuru Udana on strike facing South Africa’s Chris Morris when the bees attacked.

With players and umpires lying low play was stopped for a while until the bees left on their own accord.

“Not one spectator was stretched or bothered, and yet all the players were on the ground,” former England coach Paul Farbrace told BBC Test Match Special.

“There must have been some people wondering what on earth was going on. If you’re new to that game you’d go home going ‘not only do they stop for a drink but halfway through the game they all lay down! The stressful game, cricket,” he added.

This is not the first time that bees had taken over a match, as the previous instance can be dated back to February 4, 2017 itself in a match between South Africa and Sri Lanka. It was the third ODI in Johannesburg in a bilateral series, which was eventually won by South Africa by 7 wickets.

Already knocked out of the World Cup, Faf du Plessis’ South Africa need 204 runs to win against Sri Lanka to register their second win of the tournament.