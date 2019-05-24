Sri Lanka vs South Africa, World Cup 2019 Practice Match Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and where to watch SL vs SA warm-up match

Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match: Sri Lanka and South Africa are embarking on their respective World Cup campaigns with a warm-up match against each other at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Sri Lanka are scheduled to play Australia on Monday, before their first match of the tournament against New Zealand on June 1. South Africa will play their second warm-up match against West Indies on Sunday, before playing the tournament opener against England on May 30.

When is Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match will take place on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Where is Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

What time does Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match begin?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match begins at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch online live streaming of Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup warm-up match?

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Dwaine Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Morris