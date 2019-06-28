Sri Lanka vs South Africa live streaming, match timings, TV channels: When and where is SL vs SA clash?

Toggle Menu
Sri Lanka will take many positives from their win against the hosts England. (AP)

Sri Lanka vs South Africa (SL vs RSA) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in a group stage match of ICC cricket World cup 2019. With six points from six games, the Lankan lions still have an outside chance of making it to the semi-finals. The first step in that direction would be to win all of their remaining encounters and then see what Pakistan, New Zealand, and England do in their remaining matches.

Sri Lanka will take many positives from their win against the hosts England. Angelo Matthews rediscovered his form, the bowling unit bowled well to defend a low total but perhaps the biggest positive will be Lasith Malinga. The veteran bowler showed the world that he still has some tricks up his sleeves.

Though South Africa has been eliminated from the tournament, Faf Du Plessis will motivate his men to play for pride. Retirement and injury have kept AB Devillers and Dale Steyn out of the World cup and their absence was felt as both batting and bowling lacked the edge. Except for Imran Tahir, their players have failed to create an impact.

When will Sri Lanka vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup clash will take place on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Where will Sri Lanka vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

What time does Sri Lanka vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash begin?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup clash?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa  Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com.

