Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 SL vs SA LIVE: South Africa win toss, elect to bowl

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, SL vs SA Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. After securing a shocking 20-run victory over hosts England, Sri Lanka would like to maintain their winning run and keep the World Cup hopes alive when they take on South Africa on Friday.

Inspired by Lasith Malinga’s incredible bowling performance in their previous fixture, Sri Lanka has suddenly thrown open the semifinal qualifications. The team is currently placed seventh on the points table and they now need to win all their remaining three matches in order to make it to knockout stages. South Africa, on the other hand, have endured a drastic campaign, so far and will play for pride. The Faf du Plessis-led Proteas unit have just won one match and are already out of the tournament. However, the team would like to earn back some reputation when they take on Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street.