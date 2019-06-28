Toggle Menu
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 SL vs SA LIVE: South Africa win toss, elect to bowlhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/sri-lanka-vs-south-africa-live-cricket-score-updates-5804643/

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 SL vs SA LIVE: South Africa win toss, elect to bowl

Sri Lanka vs South Africa (SL vs SA) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: The Faf du Plessis-led Proteas unit have just won one match and are already out of the tournament.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa (SL vs SA) Live Cricket Score Online: Sri Lanka take on South Africa.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, SL vs SA Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. After securing a shocking 20-run victory over hosts England, Sri Lanka would like to maintain their winning run and keep the World Cup hopes alive when they take on South Africa on Friday.

Inspired by Lasith Malinga’s incredible bowling performance in their previous fixture, Sri Lanka has suddenly thrown open the semifinal qualifications. The team is currently placed seventh on the points table and they now need to win all their remaining three matches in order to make it to knockout stages. South Africa, on the other hand, have endured a drastic campaign, so far and will play for pride. The Faf du Plessis-led Proteas unit have just won one match and are already out of the tournament. However, the team would like to earn back some reputation when they take on Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street.

Live Blog

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 SL vs SA LIVE

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

Toss update

Faf du Plessis wins the toss, elects to bowl first. 

No rain in Durham

Hello and welcome to Sri Lanka vs South Africa live blog. Good news for Sri Lanka as weather forecast shows that rain will not interrupt their must-win fixture. 

Squads: 

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Milinda Siriwardana

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sri Lanka vs South Africa live streaming, match timings, TV channels: When and where is SL vs SA clash?
2 World Cup 2019: Disappointed but not worried about my conversion rate, says KL Rahul
3 Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Chester-le-Street Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Weather unlikely to hinder SL vs SA clash