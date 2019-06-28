Sri Lanka vs South Africa, World Cup 2019 build-up: Sri Lanka aim for victory to keep World Cup dreams alive

World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs South Africa (SL vs SA) build-up: After securing a shocking 20-run victory over hosts England, Sri Lanka would like to maintain their winning run and keep the World Cup hopes alive when they take on South Africa on Friday. Inspired by Lasith Malinga’s incredible bowling performance in their previous fixture, Sri Lanka has suddenly thrown open the semifinal qualifications. The team is currently placed seventh on the points table and they now need to win all their remaining three matches in order to make it to knockout stages.
South Africa, on the other hand, have endured a drastic campaign, so far and will play for pride. The Faf du Plessis-led unit have just won one match and are already out of the tournament. However, the team would like to earn back some reputation when they take on Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street.
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa. Inspired by Lasith Malinga’s incredible bowling performance in their previous fixture, Sri Lanka has suddenly thrown open the semifinal qualifications. His 4/43 helped his side defend a mere 232 as Sri Lanka won the match by 20 runs. South Africa, on the other hand, have endured a drastic campaign and would like to earn back some reputation when they take on Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street.