Toggle Menu
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, World Cup 2019 build-up: Sri Lanka aim for victory to keep World Cup dreams alivehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/sri-lanka-vs-south-africa-build-up-5804182/

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, World Cup 2019 build-up: Sri Lanka aim for victory to keep World Cup dreams alive

World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs South Africa (SL vs SA) build-up: Sri Lanka would like to maintain their winning run and keep the World Cup hopes alive when they take on South Africa on Friday.

World Cup 2019, SL vs SA Playing 11, Squad, Players List: Sri Lanka head coach Chandika Hathurusingha during nets. (Reuters) 

World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs South Africa (SL vs SA) build-up: After securing a shocking 20-run victory over hosts England, Sri Lanka would like to maintain their winning run and keep the World Cup hopes alive when they take on South Africa on Friday. Inspired by Lasith Malinga’s incredible bowling performance in their previous fixture, Sri Lanka has suddenly thrown open the semifinal qualifications. The team is currently placed seventh on the points table and they now need to win all their remaining three matches in order to make it to knockout stages.

South Africa, on the other hand, have endured a drastic campaign, so far and will play for pride. The Faf du Plessis-led unit have just won one match and are already out of the tournament. However, the team would like to earn back some reputation when they take on Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street.

Live Blog

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, World Cup 2019 build-up: 

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa. Inspired by Lasith Malinga’s incredible bowling performance in their previous fixture, Sri Lanka has suddenly thrown open the semifinal qualifications. His 4/43 helped his side defend a mere 232 as Sri Lanka won the match by 20 runs. South Africa, on the other hand, have endured a drastic campaign and would like to earn back some reputation when they take on Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street.    

Squad: 

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Milinda Siriwardana

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Kemar Roach sees bright future for West Indies despite early exit
2 India vs West Indies: Mohammed Shami’s nip-backer from hell that extinguished all Hope
3 India vs West Indies: Arsenal at Old Trafford