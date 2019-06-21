Sri Lanka vs England Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch SL vs ENG

Toggle Menu
Sri Lanka vs England (SL vs Eng) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019: Hosts England take on a struggling Sri Lanka in Leeds on Friday.

Lasith Malinga in the nets. (via Reuters/Lee Smith)

Sri Lanka vs England (SL vs Eng) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sri Lanka will play hosts England today at Headingley in Leeds. The Lankans will look for a win to ensure that qualification to the semifinal remains in their hands, having collected only 4 points in 5 games so far. The island nation will need all their players to click in all three aspects of the game if they want to prevent their ship from sinking.

Meanwhile, tournament favourites England have gone about their business with 4 wins in 5 games – their only hiccup against Pakistan. They have dazzled with the bat, with captain Eoin Morgan breaking many six-hitting records in their game against Afghanistan. Their bowlers have also performed, with Jofra Archer and Mark Wood accounting for a combined 21 wickets.

A win will see Sri Lanka sitting at fifth, on the edge of the qualifying spots, while an English victory will push them to the top of the table on net run rate.

When will Sri Lanka vs England Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Sri Lanka vs England Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Where will Sri Lanka vs England Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Sri Lanka vs England Cricket World Cup clash will be played at the Emerald Headingley, Leeds.

What time does Sri Lanka vs England Cricket World Cup clash begin?

Sri Lanka vs England Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs England Cricket World Cup clash?

Sri Lanka vs England Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

