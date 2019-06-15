Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Karunaratne wins toss, elects to field first

Sri Lanka vs Australia, SL vs Aus Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After two washed out games, Sri Lanka are desperate to bring their Men Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign back on track as they meet the defending champions Australia at the Oval in London on Saturday. Sri Lanka have not played a match at the World Cup since June 4 and were forced to split points with Bangladesh and Pakistan following two washed out games. The island nation, who won the tournament back in 1996, stands fifth with just one win — against minnows Afghanistan in a rain-hit match — from four games.

Holders Australia, on the other hand, will go into the match with confidence with clash against India being the only dent in their perfect record in the World Cup so far. The five-time winners, who are placed second with three wins from four games, will rely heavily on David Warner, who slammed a century in his last match.