Toggle Menu
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Karunaratne wins toss, elects to field firsthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/sri-lanka-vs-australia-live-cricket-score-online-sl-vs-aus-oval-london-5782044/

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Karunaratne wins toss, elects to field first

Sri Lanka vs Australia, SL vs Aus Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: A well-rested Sri Lanka clash with the defending champions Australia in London on Saturday.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online: Sri Lanka take on Australia on Saturday.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, SL vs Aus Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After two washed out games, Sri Lanka are desperate to bring their Men Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign back on track as they meet the defending champions Australia at the Oval in London on Saturday. Sri Lanka have not played a match at the World Cup since June 4 and were forced to split points with Bangladesh and Pakistan following two washed out games. The island nation, who won the tournament back in 1996, stands fifth with just one win — against minnows Afghanistan in a rain-hit match — from four games.

Holders Australia, on the other hand, will go into the match with confidence with clash against India being the only dent in their perfect record in the World Cup so far. The five-time winners, who are placed second with three wins from four games, will rely heavily on David Warner, who slammed a century in his last match.

Live Blog

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019:

FOUR

Warner with the first boundary of the match in the first over itself. Times it brilliantly between mid-on and midwicket for four. 

Match underway

Sri Lanka vs Australia is now underway. Warner and Finch open for Australia after Sri Lanka won the toss. Malinga with the ball. 

National anthems

The national anthems of the two sides are being sung in London. The match to start any moment now.

Australia Playing XI

Australia playing XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

SL Playing XI

Sri Lanka playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

Aaron Finch:

"Still haven't managed to win a toss - it's been a while. I would have bowled first. A bit of cloud cover. Will swing around initially and we will have to bat well to see that phase through. We haven't done too well particularly with the bat. Haven't played our best cricket yet. We have got a lot of experience, and hopefully we will get better with each game. We have done well in patches in the tournament, but it hasn't come together for us. There will be a little bit in the wicket. We need to be disciplined against the new ball. Hopefully no more spin from me today. NCN is stiff and sore from the last game, and Behrendorff will be replacing him."

Toss update

Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne wins the toss, elects to field first. "We'll bowl first. It has been rainy, so the moisture will help seamers initially so we need to take advantage. Pradeep is fit to play, he's been playing really well and has recovered. Siriwardene will play instead of Lakmal. We have trained harder since it has been frustrating with all our games getting rained out. Training hard. That's all we can do." said Karunaratne.

Sri Lanka vs Australia LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Men Cricket World Cup 2019 match between Sri Lanka and Australia, taking place at the Oval in London. Sri Lanka are well-rested while the defending champions go into the match confidently. Stay tuned for live score and updates

Squad: Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wkt), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch AUS vs SL
2 India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 Match Date, Time, Players List, Weather Forecast, Venue, Live Streaming Details: Ind vs Pak Match date and Timings
3 Sri Lanka vs Australia, Kennington Oval London Weather Report Today: Cloudy in London