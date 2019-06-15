Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Karunaratne wins toss, elects to field first

Sri Lanka vs Australia, SL vs Aus Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After two washed out games, Sri Lanka are desperate to bring their Men Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign back on track as they meet the defending champions Australia at the Oval in London on Saturday. Sri Lanka have not played a match at the World Cup since June 4 and were forced to split points with Bangladesh and Pakistan following two washed out games. The island nation, who won the tournament back in 1996, stands fifth with just one win — against minnows Afghanistan in a rain-hit match — from four games.
Holders Australia, on the other hand, will go into the match with confidence with clash against India being the only dent in their perfect record in the World Cup so far. The five-time winners, who are placed second with three wins from four games, will rely heavily on David Warner, who slammed a century in his last match.
FOUR
Warner with the first boundary of the match in the first over itself. Times it brilliantly between mid-on and midwicket for four.
Match underway
Sri Lanka vs Australia is now underway. Warner and Finch open for Australia after Sri Lanka won the toss. Malinga with the ball.
National anthems
The national anthems of the two sides are being sung in London. The match to start any moment now.
Australia Playing XI
Australia playing XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff
SL Playing XI
Sri Lanka playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep
Aaron Finch:
"Still haven't managed to win a toss - it's been a while. I would have bowled first. A bit of cloud cover. Will swing around initially and we will have to bat well to see that phase through. We haven't done too well particularly with the bat. Haven't played our best cricket yet. We have got a lot of experience, and hopefully we will get better with each game. We have done well in patches in the tournament, but it hasn't come together for us. There will be a little bit in the wicket. We need to be disciplined against the new ball. Hopefully no more spin from me today. NCN is stiff and sore from the last game, and Behrendorff will be replacing him."
Toss update
Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne wins the toss, elects to field first. "We'll bowl first. It has been rainy, so the moisture will help seamers initially so we need to take advantage. Pradeep is fit to play, he's been playing really well and has recovered. Siriwardene will play instead of Lakmal. We have trained harder since it has been frustrating with all our games getting rained out. Training hard. That's all we can do." said Karunaratne.
Sri Lanka vs Australia LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Men Cricket World Cup 2019 match between Sri Lanka and Australia, taking place at the Oval in London. Sri Lanka are well-rested while the defending champions go into the match confidently. Stay tuned for live score and updates