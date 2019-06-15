Toggle Menu
Sri Lanka vs Australia, Kennington Oval London Weather Report Today: Cloudy in Londonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/sri-lanka-vs-australia-kennington-oval-london-weather-report-5781880/

Sri Lanka vs Australia, Kennington Oval London Weather Report Today: Cloudy in London

Sri Lanka vs Australia World Cup 2019, Kennington Oval London Weather Forecast and Pitch Report Today: Sri Lanka are desperate to get their rain-marred campaign back on track as they take on holders Australia on Saturday.

India vs Australia, Australia vs India, World Cup 2019, London weather forecast, Kennington Oval, IND vs AUS, AUS vs IND, India vs Australia weather forecast
Sri Lanka face Australia at Kennington Oval, London on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

Sri Lanka vs Australia, Kennington Oval Weather Forecast Report Today: Sri Lanka are ready to face an onslaught of fierce Australian pace bowling as they look to get their rain-marred Cricket World Cup campaign back on track at The Oval on Saturday.

So far four out of the 19 matches contested at the World Cup have been called off or abandoned in the rain-hit tournament and the Sri Lankans are the only team to have suffered this misfortune twice.

Their last two matches against Asian rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh were both complete washouts in Bristol, meaning Sri Lanka have not faced any competitive action for 11 days – hardly ideal preparation before taking on holders Australia.

The weather forecast in London, where Sri Lanka clash with the defending champions, is predicted to be partly cloudy. However, there are chances of patchy rain as the day progresses.

Advertising

Aaron Finch’s side have been simply unstoppable with their loss against India being the only blemish in an otherwise professional performance so far in the tournament. The five-time winners are placed second with three wins from four games.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Sri Lanka will hope that fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who had injured himself ahead of the Bristol game, returns Saturday to strengthen the bowling attack.

With inputs from PTI

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs Pakistan, Manchester Weather Forecast Update: Will IND vs PAK end up in another washout?
2 World Cup 2019, SL vs Aus, SA vs Afg ODI Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: SL hope to get rain-marred campaign back on track
3 World cup 2019: Valuable lessons from Virat Kohli for Aussie rules footballers