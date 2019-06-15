Sri Lanka vs Australia, Kennington Oval London Weather Report Today: Cloudy in London

Sri Lanka vs Australia, Kennington Oval Weather Forecast Report Today: Sri Lanka are ready to face an onslaught of fierce Australian pace bowling as they look to get their rain-marred Cricket World Cup campaign back on track at The Oval on Saturday.

So far four out of the 19 matches contested at the World Cup have been called off or abandoned in the rain-hit tournament and the Sri Lankans are the only team to have suffered this misfortune twice.

Their last two matches against Asian rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh were both complete washouts in Bristol, meaning Sri Lanka have not faced any competitive action for 11 days – hardly ideal preparation before taking on holders Australia.

The weather forecast in London, where Sri Lanka clash with the defending champions, is predicted to be partly cloudy. However, there are chances of patchy rain as the day progresses.

Aaron Finch’s side have been simply unstoppable with their loss against India being the only blemish in an otherwise professional performance so far in the tournament. The five-time winners are placed second with three wins from four games.

Sri Lanka will hope that fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who had injured himself ahead of the Bristol game, returns Saturday to strengthen the bowling attack.

With inputs from PTI