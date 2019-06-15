Toggle Menu
‘Best bowler in history of World Cups’, Twitter gushes over Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc, with 13 wickets, is the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup so far. Pat Cummins is second on this list and Mohammad Amir is third.

Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera in London on Saturday (Reuters Photo)

Mitchell Starc came up with another devastating spell against Sri Lanka at The Oval in London on Saturday as Australia coasted to an 87-run victory. His four wickets broke the backbone of Sri Lanka’s chase just when it looked like the Asian side would be taking the match to a close finish.

With a total of 13 wickets in World Cup 2019 so far, Starc has also climbed to the top of the wicket-taking charts. Pat Cummins is second on this list currently, with 11 wickets. Mohammad Amir of Pakistan, with 10 wickets from 3 matches, is third on this list at present.

Even in terms of total wickets in the history of the Cricket World Cup, Starc is now only second to Glenn Mcgrath among Australians, with 35 wickets. Mcgrath has 71 World Cup wickets to his name, while Brett Lee (35 World Cup wickets) was second on this list so far.

Here are some of the reactions to Starc’s matchwinning spell:

Australia have climbed to the top of the World Cup points table, with 8 points from 5 matches, with this victory.

