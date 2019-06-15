‘Best bowler in history of World Cups’, Twitter gushes over Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc came up with another devastating spell against Sri Lanka at The Oval in London on Saturday as Australia coasted to an 87-run victory. His four wickets broke the backbone of Sri Lanka’s chase just when it looked like the Asian side would be taking the match to a close finish.

With a total of 13 wickets in World Cup 2019 so far, Starc has also climbed to the top of the wicket-taking charts. Pat Cummins is second on this list currently, with 11 wickets. Mohammad Amir of Pakistan, with 10 wickets from 3 matches, is third on this list at present.

Joint leading wicket-taker at #CWC15 ✅ Leading wicket-taker so far at #CWC19 ✅ What is it about Mitchell Starc and World Cups?! pic.twitter.com/fbdz4Lue3D — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 15, 2019

Even in terms of total wickets in the history of the Cricket World Cup, Starc is now only second to Glenn Mcgrath among Australians, with 35 wickets. Mcgrath has 71 World Cup wickets to his name, while Brett Lee (35 World Cup wickets) was second on this list so far.

Here are some of the reactions to Starc’s matchwinning spell:

No bowler has taken three five-wicket hauls in World Cup games. Starc can. #CWC19 #AusvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 15, 2019

Match winning spell against SL Australia could have lost 2 of these games had he not held his nerves in those crucial situations, Mitchell Starc living up the expectations of being a game changer #CWC19 #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/6CDJmVYlaK — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) June 15, 2019

Starc who averaged 37.4 last year, now back in form as the highest wicket taker in the tournament and getting reverse too ( with a less than 20 over old ball) with David Warner and Steven Smith now back in the team. Advertising Now imagine if this was the story about a Pakistani. — Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) June 15, 2019

Starc has the best strike rate in the history of ODI cricket for a reason. He’s more than just a fast bowler who swings it – he’s a brave bowler who dares to attack. No pace bowler in the @CricViz database pitches a higher proportion of balls fuller than 6m than his 49%. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 15, 2019

8.40 Mendis (10/84)#AusvSL #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 15, 2019

Australia have climbed to the top of the World Cup points table, with 8 points from 5 matches, with this victory.