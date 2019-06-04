Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Online, ICC World Cup 2019 Live Score: Can minnows Afghanistan overpower Sri Lanka?

Toggle Menu
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (SL vs Afg) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Today Match Live Score: Sri Lanka will look to reverse their fortunes against their Asian neighbours and reconstruct their semifinal push from here.

World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (SL vs Afg) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After going down in their opening fixtures, both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns with each other in their second match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday. While, Afghanistan were easily swept aside by Australia at Bristol, Sri Lanka, on the other hand, also had to endure a 10-wicket loss against New Zealand on the same day.

Despite their emphatic loss against the five-time champions, Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib was optimistic and said that the team has taken the positives from their performance. Sri Lanka, who were runners-up in 2007 and 2011, will look to reverse their fortunes against their Asian neighbours and reconstruct their semifinal push from here.

 

 

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the match between Afganistan and Sri Lanka. Both the Asian side went down in their first fixture and would be hoping to secure a win in their second fixture today. Can minnows Afghanistan upset an inexperienced Sri Lankan unit led by Dimuth Karunaratne? Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES! 

Squad:

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Gulbadin Naib (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Asghar Afghan, Noor Ali Zadran

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana

