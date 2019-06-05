Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2019 Highlights: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs, register first points

World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (Afg vs SL) Highlights: Sri Lanka have beaten Afghanistan by 34 runs by the DLS method in Cardiff on Tuesday to register their first points of the World Cup. Sri Lanka, who batted first, were bowled out for 201 by Afghanistan after rain forced the play to be curtailed to 41 overs per side at Cardiff. The target for Afghanistan, however, has been revised to 187 applying the DLS method. Kusal Perera top-scored for Sri Lanka making 78 while Mohammad Nabi emerged as the star bowler for Afghanistan finishing with 4/30 in nine overs.
Chasing 187, Afghanistan lost too many wickets at regular intervals for them to ever be in the driving seat in the match. Hazratullah Zazai (30) looked good at the top of the order while there was another rearguard effort from Najibullah Zadran (43). Nuwan Pradeep was the wrecker-in-chief for Sri Lanka, his career-best ODI figures of 4/31 rocking the Afghan middle order. Lasith Malinga bowled two perfect yorkers to claim the last two wickets of the match.
Sri Lanka register their first points
Sri Lanka win
Malingaaaa! Another perfect yorker, another wicket. That's the end of proceedings in Cardiff today. Sri Lanka win by 34 runs but this was more hard-fought than the margin suggests. Afghanistan still in search of their first victory of World Cup 2019.
Hope dims for Afghanistan
RUN OUT! What a way for Najibullah to depart. Direct hit from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne. Najibullah was taking a single off the last ball of the over so that he could retain strike. Unlucky for Najibullah, has to depart for 43. No. 11 Mujeeb ur Rahman out there now. Sri Lanka can smell victory.
Najibullah giving SL bowlers the charge
Najibullah might unleash his T20 mode now. Two fours in the 32nd over. He will know he will not enjoy much support from his partners from here on. Hamid Hassan with him.
What do we have here?! A no ball is signalled as Sri Lanka did not have enough fielders inside the circle. Not a good moment for Dimuth Karunaratne's side. Sri Lanka not made to pay for that mistake though, Najibullah cannot connect with the free hit delivery.
Dawlat is out
WICKET! Malinga does the trick with a perfect yorker. The bouncer in that previous ball playing a part in that dismissal as well. Got Dawlat Zadran fending for the short ball, had no chance of getting his bat down in time to deal with the yorker. Malinga comes up with the goods when his team most require him to. Afghanistan need 51 runs to win. 10 overs left. Can Najibullah Zadran bat with the tail and take his country to a sensational win?
Dawlat gets struck by a bouncer
Afghanistan are putting bodies on the line here as they go in search of their second ever World Cup win. This match is now balanced on a knife's edge.
Never say never for Afghanistan
Nuwan Pradeep bowling his last over
Only one bowler can bowl 9 overs in this innings owing to the revised over restrictions and Nuwan Pradeep is now bowling his ninth. Najibullah still standing tall between Sri Lanka and victory. Need 57 off 76 balls. The wicket column will be the concern for the chasing side though. Pradeep finishes his quota of overs. 4/31 his figures today, his best ODI figures.
Seventh wicket falls
BOWLED! Rashid Khan is out for 2. Nuwan Pradeep takes his fourth wicket. To think, Pradeep wasn't even in the XI in Sri Lanks's last match. Sri Lanka's celebrations tell you they know how important this wicket is. Afghanistan still need 64 runs from 88 balls. Their tail has been exposed now and one has to think Sri Lanka are the favourites at this stage. Najibullah Zadran, on 29, could still turn out to be the hero for Afghanistan of course. But the big problem is that he is running out of partners.
Naib is out lbw
Partnership broken! Afghanistan lose their skipper. Nuwan Pradeep gets his third wicket. Naib went for the review. Ball was just clipping leg stump. Since umpire's call had been out, the decision was not overturned. Massive moment in the match. Rashid Khan the new man in for Afghanistan.
Spin introduced
First spin we have seen in this innings. Dhananjaya de Silva bowling. One slip in place for him. Sri Lanka sensing they need to do something different here. Need to unsettle this partnership. Naib and Najibullah still going strong. Najibullah confidently reverse sweeps for four. Naib on 22, Najibullah on 28.
Catch of the match so far
Suranga Lakmal is back into the attack. Who will blink first in this match? Sri Lanka? Afghanistan? Or will the clouds decide to open up? We are sure to get a result today as we have already had 20 overs. Afghanistan need another 86 runs in the 20 overs that remain. The sun is out now in as much glory as we have seen it today. Can Naib and Zadran stick around for another 10 overs or so? That would get the Afghans in a position of ascendancy.
Afghanistan clawing their way back
Naib and Zadran still out there for Afghanistan, inching them back into the game. Still a long way to go for them though. Also, marginally behind the DLS par score at the moment. If it starts to rain, they might be in a good position to go for the kill. This match is deliciously balanced right now.
Malinga is back on
25 runs in this partnership so far. They are still behind the DLS par score, but this partnership is giving the Afghans hope. Malinga is back in the attack and Naib tears into him straightaway. First two balls are despatched to the fence. Malinga concedes 11 runs off his over.
4,0,4 from Najibullah Zadran
Najibullah Zadran and Gulbadin Naib are out there or Afghanistan. Zadran scored a handsome 51 vs Australia in Afghanistan's first match of this World Cup. Afghanistan need him to come up with a similar effort today as well. Looks confident in finding the gap on the off side.
Nabi is out
Afghanistan are losing their way. Five wickets down now. The dependable Mohammad Nabi could not deal with an inswinging delivery, which hit his pads bang in front of the stumps. A stunning first over from Thisara Perera. From 34/0, Afghanistan have slipped to 57/5. With five wickets down the DLS target off 20 overs is 106. How quickly the equation has changed. The rain, from being an ally of Sri Lanka, is now a staunch Afghanistan ally. Afghanistan now praying for rain, Sri Lanka praying for clouds to stay away.
Another wicket
Sri Lanka strike again! That is some serious pace and bounce! Shahidi cannot deal with that, edges it to the keeper. Afghanistan lose their fourth wicket, in a spot of bother now. Nuwan Pradeep turning on the heat! Bowling some unplayable deliveries.
Four for Nabi
First boundary in 6.4 overs. Since Zazai's onslaught, none of the Afghan batsmen have managed to find the ropes. Nabi and Hashmatullah Shahidi trying to put on a steady partnership for the fourth wicket.
In case it rains again
20 overs is the minimum this innings has to last for us to get a result.
To be ahead of Sri Lanka, the score Afghanistan need to be at after 20 overs:
81/3
92/4
106/5
124/6
144/7
163/8
178/9
Zazai out for 30
WICKET! Another huge wicket. Danger man Hazratullah Zazai is out for 30. Splendid effort in the field by Thisara Perera. Ran around to fine leg region and dived forward, just managing to cup his hands under the ball. Sri Lanka are firmly in this contest now. Mohammad Nabi in at No. 5. Some rebuilding needed here.
Colourful and passionate Afghan fans
Second wicket falls
BIG WICKET! Rahmat Shah is out for 2. He would be disappointed with that, he could have stayed on till the end of the chase today, it would have done his confidence and the esteem in which he is held in world cricket a world of good. Sri Lanka are recovering from that early Afghan onslaught. Isuru Udana the man to take that wicket.
Eid greetings from the Afghanistan team
Malinga no lucky charm for SL
The last time Lasith Malinga played in a winning Sri Lanka team was in September 2017. He has played in 22 matches without a win. Remember, last year, Sri Lanka lost a game to Afghanistan and were knocked out of the Asia Cup.
Shahzad is out
Some joy for Sri Lanka at last. Shahzad offers a soft catch to Karunaratne. Malinga with the breakthrough. That is Sri Lanka's first wicket of this World Cup. They went down to New Zealand by 10 wickets in their first match.
Rahmat Shah joins Zazai. Two of the most cleanest hitters of the ball in world cricket at present.
Dropped!
What a huge mistake in the field! Kusal Mendis drops a precious precious catch! One mistake from Zazai that Sri Lanka needed to capitalize on. Ball went high up in the air. Kusal Mendis got around to it, but manages to drop it.
Zazai seems to have a train to catch
Zazai's innings so far - 2 1 0 6 1 0 0 4 0 0 1 4
Not every day Mohammad Shahzad is the quieter batsman on the pitch.
Zazai drives Malinga for four
Some very clean hitting from Zazai. The youngster is taking the game by the scruff of its neck. Races to 14 off 8 balls. What a talent this Zazai is! Has the second highest score in T20I history, has got a 12-ball 50, and has hit 6 sixes in an over and he's only 21!
First six of the day
If you thought Afghanistan would be looking to play off the new ball carefully, you're wrong! Zazai smashes Lakmal for a six. Goes for a heave the next ball too, but this one goes to the fielder on the boundary on the bounce. Afghanistan fighting fire with fire. 11 runs off Lakmal's over. Afghanistan race to 17/0 in the first two overs.
6 runs off the first over
Chase begins
The chase begins! Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai in the middle. Malinga has the new ball. Afghanistan need 187. Can they do it? Here we go! Malinga getting some swing early on. Shahzad almost offers a tentative edge but pulls back at the last moment. Smiles from Malinga. The very next ball draws a thick edge but is short of second slip. Malinga vs Shahzad could be a cracking duel.
Kusal Perera show undone by Nabi heroics
At one stage, Sri Lanka were 144/1. When Kusal Perera and Lahiru Thirimanne were at the crease, it looked like we could have a 300 total. However, Mohammad Nabi had other ideas. His figures of 4/30 in 9 overs, his best ODI figures, demolished the Sri Lanka middle order. Kusal Perera batted on till he got out for 78, but nobody that followed for Sri Lanka could trouble the scorers much.
Worst nine-wicket collapses after 140 for one down in World Cups:
29/9 Ind vs SA Nagpur 2011 (267/1-296)
47/9 Can vs WI Centurion 2003 (155/1-202)
60/9 SL vs Afg Cardiff 2019 (141/1-201) -- Today
Sri Lanka all out
Rashid Khan takes the 10th wicket. Sri Lanka all out for 201 in 36.5 overs. Revised target for Afghanistan 187 in 41 overs.
Malinga is bowled
Dawlat Zadran has the last laugh in the 36th over. Rattles Malinga's stumps. Second wicket for him today, both of them bowled. Sri Lanka lose their ninth wicket. Nuwan Pradeep comes out at No. 11. How much more can this last wicket partnership add to the total?
4,0,4 from Lakmal
This rain break seems to have done Sri Lanka a world of good. Lakmal hits two boundaries in an over from Dawlat Zadran, three balls still to go in this over. Malinga seen having an animated chat with his partner. This Lanka lower order taking their task with the bat very seriously.
Play resumes
And we resume in Cardiff! Dawlat Zadran to Suranga Lakmal. Single off the first ball. Malinga presents straight bat defensive strokes for the first two balls. Heaves the fourth ball of the over down the ground for four. First runs for him.
No fifer for Nabi today
So, according to the revised rules, 4 bowlers can bowl 8 overs. 1 bowler can bowl 9 overs. Poweplay 1 to last from the first to the 8th over. Nabi has bowled 9 overs already. No five wicket for him then. Finishes with figures of 4/30. What an effort from him with the ball.
SL to bat 8 more overs
They have 182 runs on the board. How much do you think will be enough? What's a good 41-over score here? Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga to head out when we resume in another 15 minutes. If the Lankan lower order can add around 30 more runs to this total, we could have a cracker of a contest yet.
Strong criticism from Dilshan
Tillakaratne Dilshan says: "No one in the middle order is taking up responsibility. They made silly mistakes. The ball was not doing anything. Everyone could see how easy Kusal Perera made batting look...Sometimes the middle order (batsmen) look like small kids going out to the crease. Very disappointed with the batting unit."