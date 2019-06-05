Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2019 Highlights: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs, register first points

World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (Afg vs SL) Highlights: Sri Lanka have beaten Afghanistan by 34 runs by the DLS method in Cardiff on Tuesday to register their first points of the World Cup. Sri Lanka, who batted first, were bowled out for 201 by Afghanistan after rain forced the play to be curtailed to 41 overs per side at Cardiff. The target for Afghanistan, however, has been revised to 187 applying the DLS method. Kusal Perera top-scored for Sri Lanka making 78 while Mohammad Nabi emerged as the star bowler for Afghanistan finishing with 4/30 in nine overs.

Chasing 187, Afghanistan lost too many wickets at regular intervals for them to ever be in the driving seat in the match. Hazratullah Zazai (30) looked good at the top of the order while there was another rearguard effort from Najibullah Zadran (43). Nuwan Pradeep was the wrecker-in-chief for Sri Lanka, his career-best ODI figures of 4/31 rocking the Afghan middle order. Lasith Malinga bowled two perfect yorkers to claim the last two wickets of the match.