World Cup: Tillakaratne Dilshan lashes out at Sri Lankan batsmen for collapse against Afghanistan

Former Sri Lankan captain Tillakaratne Dilshan has lashed out at Sri Lankan batsmen after the former champions were bundled out for just 201 against Afghanistan in the rain hit match of the World Cup at Cardiff. Expressing disappointment at the dismal show by the middle-order batsmen, Dilshan said: “they sometimes act like small kids.”

Advertising

Reacting to Sri Lanka’s collapse from 144/1 at one point of time to 182/8 despite a solid start by the openers, Dilshan, who was the top scorer in the 2011 World Cup, termed the batting of middle order unit ‘childish’ and said that they need to bat with’responsibility’.

“Unfortunately the middle order again, they are not taking any responsibility. They just try to bat normally. I do not know, silly mistakes they made in the middle. The ball is not doing anything. But unfortunately the middle order, sometimes they act like small kids going to the crease when they bat like that. I am really disappointed with the batting unit,” said Dilshan in a video.

The former captain, however, appreciated the approach of Kusal Perera who was the top-scorer for Sri Lanka. “Everyone saw how Kushal Perera bat very easily. He just batted normally, took the singles put the pressure on the bowling attack,” said Dilshan.