World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka replace Nuwan Pradeep with Kasun Rajitha

World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka replace Nuwan Pradeep with Kasun Rajitha

The replacement, Kasun Rajitha, 26, has played six one-day internationals for Sri Lanka, taking five wickets, and made his ODI debut against South Africa in August last year.

Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Pradeep has been ruled out of the World Cup with chicken pox (Reuters)

Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after contracting chicken pox with selectors calling up Kasun Rajitha as a replacement, the International Cricket Council said on Saturday.

Rajitha, 26, has played six one-day internationals for Sri Lanka, taking five wickets, and made his ODI debut against South Africa in August last year. He is expected to feature in Sri Lanka’s next match against West Indies on Monday.

Following Friday’s loss to South Africa, Sri Lanka must win their final two group games, against West Indies and India, and hope other results go their way if they are to reach the semi-finals.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

