Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
114/1 (25.5)
South Africa
vs
125 (34.1)
Afghanistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs Australia Highlights: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka fail to attend press conference after defeat to Australiahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/sri-lanka-australia-press-conference-protest-5782551/

World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka fail to attend press conference after defeat to Australia

According to ICC regulations, all teams must send one player or a member of the coaching staff to talk to media after the matches at the World Cup.

Sri Lanka collapsed to an 87-run defeat to Australia in the World Cup on Saturday (AP Photo)

Sri Lanka did not send any representative to the post-match press conference after their 87-run defeat to Australia at The Oval in London on Saturday. No reason has been forwarded from the Sri Lanka team management as to why they did not attend the press meet.

According to ICC regulations, all teams must send one player or a member of the coaching staff to talk to media after the matches at the World Cup.

There has been no word from the ICC on the matter either, but Sri Lanka are likely to face sanctions for contravening ICC rules in this regard.

‘Unfair on part of ICC’

Earlier, the Sri Lanka team management shot a letter to the ICC alleging ‘step-motherly treatment’ by the governing body.

“The pitch being prepared for our match against Australia on Saturday here at the Oval is green. It is not (a case of) sour grapes that we are complaining but it is very unfair on the part of the ICC that they prepare one type of wicket for certain teams and another type for others,” said De Mel.

Advertising

He also complained that the bus, which has been assigned to the 1996 World Cup winners, is a small with less seating capacity, as compared to Pakistan who have been given a spacious double-decker bus.

“Even the practice facilities provided at Cardiff were unsatisfactory. Instead of three nets they gave us only two and the hotel we were put up at Bristol did not have a swimming pool, which is very essential for every team for the fast bowlers especially to relax their muscles after practice,” added the manager.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“The hotels that Pakistan and Bangladesh were put up at Bristol had swimming pools,” he further rued.

More to follow…

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s uncle hopes for an India win against Pakistan
2 ‘Best bowler in history of World Cups’, Twitter gushes over Mitchell Starc
3 World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch, Mitchell Starc headline Australia’s third win in a row