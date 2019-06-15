World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka fail to attend press conference after defeat to Australia

Sri Lanka did not send any representative to the post-match press conference after their 87-run defeat to Australia at The Oval in London on Saturday. No reason has been forwarded from the Sri Lanka team management as to why they did not attend the press meet.

According to ICC regulations, all teams must send one player or a member of the coaching staff to talk to media after the matches at the World Cup.

There has been no word from the ICC on the matter either, but Sri Lanka are likely to face sanctions for contravening ICC rules in this regard.

Australia won by 87 runs. Sri Lanka 247-all out (45.5 ovs) Dimuth Karunaratne 97, Kusal Perera 52, Kusal Mendis 30 : Mitchell Starc 4/55, Kane Richardson 3/47 v AUS 334/7#CWC19 #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/bJduK93NpJ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 15, 2019

‘Unfair on part of ICC’

Earlier, the Sri Lanka team management shot a letter to the ICC alleging ‘step-motherly treatment’ by the governing body.

“The pitch being prepared for our match against Australia on Saturday here at the Oval is green. It is not (a case of) sour grapes that we are complaining but it is very unfair on the part of the ICC that they prepare one type of wicket for certain teams and another type for others,” said De Mel.

He also complained that the bus, which has been assigned to the 1996 World Cup winners, is a small with less seating capacity, as compared to Pakistan who have been given a spacious double-decker bus.

“Even the practice facilities provided at Cardiff were unsatisfactory. Instead of three nets they gave us only two and the hotel we were put up at Bristol did not have a swimming pool, which is very essential for every team for the fast bowlers especially to relax their muscles after practice,” added the manager.

“The hotels that Pakistan and Bangladesh were put up at Bristol had swimming pools,” he further rued.

