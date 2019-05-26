Toggle Menu
South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Streaming, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match: When and where to watch SA vs WIhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/south-africa-vs-west-indies-live-streaming-time-ist-tv-channel-5749055/

South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Streaming, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match: When and where to watch SA vs WI

World Cup 2019, South Africa vs West Indies (SA vs WI) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa take on West Indies in their second practice match ahead of the men's ICC World Cup 2019.

World Cup 2019 Practice Match, South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming: SA take on WI on Sunday.

South Africa take on West Indies in their second practice match ahead of the men’s ICC World Cup 2019. The Proteas come into this match on the back of a morale-boosting win against Sri Lanka, who were outplayed despite Dimuth Karunaratne (87) and Angelo Mathews’ (64) efforts. Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla’s half-centuries stood out while Andile Phehlukwayo completed the damage for with a match-winning spell of 4-36. West Indies, on the other hand, were outplayed by Bangladesh in the tri-series.

When is South Africa vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match?

South Africa vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match will take place on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Where is South Africa vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match?

South Africa vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match will be played at The Bristol County Ground.

What time does South Africa vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match begin?

South Africa vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match begins at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match?

South Africa vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match will broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match?

South Africa vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Live Blog

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 I don't pay attention to the crowd or what they're saying: Steve Smith after slamming century
2 Nothing to worry as a batting unit: Ravindra Jadeja after India's top-order collapse in first practice match
3 Pak vs Ban, SA vs WI ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Pakistan desperate for a win