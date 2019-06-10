Toggle Menu
South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: West Indies win toss, opt to field against South Africahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/south-africa-vs-west-indies-live-cricket-score-updates-5773293/

South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: West Indies win toss, opt to field against South Africa

South Africa vs West Indies, SA vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: Faf du Plessis-led South African unit will look to clinch their first victory against West Indies in the ongoing World Cup on Monday.

South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Online: South Africa will take on West Indies

South Africa vs West Indies SA vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After losing all their three fixtures, Faf du Plessis-led South African unit will look to clinch their first victory against West Indies in the ongoing World Cup on Monday. After going down against England and then Bangladesh, the Proteas were overpowered by India in their previous encounter. The team also suffered a major setback as senior pacer Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury without even bowling a single delivery.

West Indies, on the other hand, will go into the contest after enduring a 15-run defeat against defending champions Australia on Thursday. The Jason Holder-led Windies side started their World Cup campaign by securing a thumping 7-wicket win over Pakistan and would look to secure their second win on Monday. The match will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Live Blog

South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score:

Pitch report by Shaun Pollock and Ian Bishop

This is one of the biggest grounds of the tournament. Straight boundaries are really long and the ones square are reasonably big too. The pitch looks soft and the fast bowlers should relish the track with the new ball in particular. There might not be as much misbehavior as there was during the South Africa-India game but the quicks should still love bowling here, weather permitting.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the match between South Africa and West Indies. After losing all their three fixtures, Faf du Plessis-led South African unit will look to clinch their first victory today. West Indies, on the other hand, will go into the contest after enduring a 15-run defeat against defending champions Australia on Thursday. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!    

Squad:

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Aiden Markram

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Fabian Allen

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where is SA vs WI?
2 After ball tampering murmurs, Aaron Finch says Adam Zampa was using hand warmers
3 World Cup 2019: Satisfied with three-wicket haul on flat batting track, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar