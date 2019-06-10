South Africa vs West Indies Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: After dreadful start Proteas aim for first win

World Cup 2019, South Africa vs West Indies (SA vs WI) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: After losing all their three fixtures, Faf du Plessis-led South African unit will look to clinch their first victory against West Indies in the ongoing World Cup on Monday. After going down against England and then Bangladesh, the Proteas were overpowered by India in their previous encounter. The team also suffered a major setback as senior pacer Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury without even bowling a single delivery.

West Indies, on the other hand, will go into the contest after enduring a 15-run defeat against defending champions Australia on Thursday. The Jason Holder-led Windies side started their World Cup campaign by securing a thumping 7-wicket win over Pakistan and would look to secure their second win on Monday. The match will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.