South Africa vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2019: When and where to watch SA vs BAN

World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh (SA vs Ban): South Africa take on Bangladesh in their second match.

World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh (SA vs Ban): Bangladesh take on South Africa, who lost to hosts England in the first game on Thursday, at The Oval on Sunday. The Proteas suffered a 104-run thrashing against England in the tournament’s opening match on Thursday. South Africa restricted England to manageable 311 for 8 on a tricky pitch at the Oval but, tormented by Jofra Archer’s pace and bounce, their run chase never got going as they got dismissed for 207. Bangladesh will be playing their first match of the World Cup as they look to better their run to the quarter-finals in the 2015 edition.

When will South Africa vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup clash take place?

South Africa vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Where will South Africa vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup clash take place?

South Africa vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup clash will be played at the Oval, London.

What time does South Africa vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup clash begin?

South Africa vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup clash?

South Africa vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

