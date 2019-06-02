South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: SA aim to bounce back

World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh (SA vs Ban) ODI Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: South Africa need to make amends for the painful start to their World Cup 2019 campaign as they aim to bounce back against Bangladesh on Sunday. The Proteas suffered a 104-run thrashing against hosts England in the tournament’s opening match on Thursday.

Bangladesh will be playing their first match of the World Cup as they look to better their run to the quarter-finals in the 2015 edition. Mashrafe Mortaza hopes to be fit to captain the team despite suffering a hamstring strain while bowling during their warm-up match against India.