South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: SA aim to bounce back

World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh (SA vs Ban) ODI Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: South Africa need to make amends for the painful start to their World Cup 2019 campaign as they aim to bounce back against Bangladesh on Sunday. The Proteas suffered a 104-run thrashing against hosts England in the tournament’s opening match on Thursday.
Bangladesh will be playing their first match of the World Cup as they look to better their run to the quarter-finals in the 2015 edition. Mashrafe Mortaza hopes to be fit to captain the team despite suffering a hamstring strain while bowling during their warm-up match against India.
Overstressing the underplaying
Qinton de Kock was clear after South Africa’s defeat to England at the Oval that noone from amongst the Proteas was attempting to save the world (Cup) like Superman. Or in South African parlance, to be the next AB. “There’s only one guy out there like that (Superman/AB), and he plays for England,” the opener said, parrying back post-match expectations pressure on Jos Butler and the home team.
Why South Africa should not underestimate Bangladesh
Mashrafe Mortaza hopes to be fit to captain the team
"A lot of times in such cases I face trouble bowling the first one or two overs. Once I get through that, I don't face any more problems," he told Dhaka-based bdnews24. "But I pulled a hamstring during the sixth over," he added. "I could have stopped after four or five overs but Rohit (Sharma) and (Virat) Kohli were looking to score runs quickly during that period. I felt that I needed to practise bowling in such a situation." Tamim Iqbal did not play against India due to a thigh strain, but the opener is expected to be fit to face South Africa.
Du Plessis reason to believe they still have plenty to offer
"This is where it's important for us to make sure that you look at the World Cup for what it is. You know, you're going to play games. You're going to come up against quality opposition," Du Plessis said. "England were better than us in all three facets of the game. They showed why they are such a good cricket team, and now we have to look at the league. It's a league competition. For me, it's about making sure we look at the areas that we got it wrong and just move on."
SA vs BAN
On the fourth day of the ongoing World Cup in the United Kingdom, South Africa play their second match, clashing with Bangladesh in hope of bouncing back from their opening defeat in the hands of hosts England. We bring to you live updates of on and off field action ahead of the match including the Predicted Playing XI.