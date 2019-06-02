Toggle Menu
South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: SA win toss, opt to fieldhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/south-africa-vs-bangladesh-live-cricket-score-sa-vs-ban-5761080/

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: SA win toss, opt to field

South Africa vs Bangladesh (SA vs Ban) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Today Match Live Score: South Africa take on Bangladesh in their second clash of World Cup 2019.

World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: SA clash with BAN on Sunday.

World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh (SA vs Ban) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa’s agenda when they clash against Bangladesh at the Oval on Sunday is to get their men’s cricket World Cup 2019 campaign back on track after their opening match loss. The Proteas suffered a 104-run thrashing against England on Thursday. Faf du Plessis’ side restricted the hosts to 311/8 on a tricky pitch at the Oval but, tormented by Jofra Archer’s pace and bounce, their run chase never got going. Dismissed for 207 by England, South Africa’s bid to win the World Cup for the first time is off to the worst possible start.

Bangladesh, who are playing their first match in the ongoing tournament, have had a number of injury concerns in the lead-up to the game. Tamim Iqbal, who was hit in the nets on Friday, has suffered bruises while Mortaza and Rahman face hamstring and calf injuries respectively.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi and can be livestreamed on Hotstar.

Live Blog

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score:

South Africa Playing XI:

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Mashrafe Mortaza after the toss:

"We are confident, had a good preparation. South Africa losing that day doesn't matter, it doesn't really give us much. We have to play hard. It was a used wicket, and it really depends how we bat on this wicket. Tamim is playing. Everyone is fit to play. Our top XI are playing."

Du Plessis after the toss:

"We'll have a bowl. Playing an extra seamer today, and we would like to attack the Bangladeshis in the first 15 overs. Important to take the learnings from the previous game. We did really well to restrict the strong England line-up to 300ish, and we were one partnership away from a really close chase. Amla's out, so Miller comes back in. Morris comes in as well, as I said we are trying to take advantage of the bounce on the wicket. You have to remind yourself to stay calm, and start determined. We weren't the favourites in the first game, and today is a good opportunity to put forward a solid performance."

Toss

South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh as they hope to get their World Cup campaign back on track.

SA vs BAN LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Cup 2019 match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Oval in London. This is SA's second fixture and they are expected to be merciless in order to get their campaign back on track after losing the first match. Stay tuned for live score and updates

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, Chris Morris

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming, World Cup 2019 Live Stream: When and where to watch SA vs BAN
2 World Cup 2019: Nathan Coulter-Nile warns Windies, says be ready for chin music
3 South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: SA aim to bounce back