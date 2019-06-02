South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: SA win toss, opt to field

World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh (SA vs Ban) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa’s agenda when they clash against Bangladesh at the Oval on Sunday is to get their men’s cricket World Cup 2019 campaign back on track after their opening match loss. The Proteas suffered a 104-run thrashing against England on Thursday. Faf du Plessis’ side restricted the hosts to 311/8 on a tricky pitch at the Oval but, tormented by Jofra Archer’s pace and bounce, their run chase never got going. Dismissed for 207 by England, South Africa’s bid to win the World Cup for the first time is off to the worst possible start.

Bangladesh, who are playing their first match in the ongoing tournament, have had a number of injury concerns in the lead-up to the game. Tamim Iqbal, who was hit in the nets on Friday, has suffered bruises while Mortaza and Rahman face hamstring and calf injuries respectively.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi and can be livestreamed on Hotstar.