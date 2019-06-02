South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: SA win toss, opt to field

World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh (SA vs Ban) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa’s agenda when they clash against Bangladesh at the Oval on Sunday is to get their men’s cricket World Cup 2019 campaign back on track after their opening match loss. The Proteas suffered a 104-run thrashing against England on Thursday. Faf du Plessis’ side restricted the hosts to 311/8 on a tricky pitch at the Oval but, tormented by Jofra Archer’s pace and bounce, their run chase never got going. Dismissed for 207 by England, South Africa’s bid to win the World Cup for the first time is off to the worst possible start.
Bangladesh, who are playing their first match in the ongoing tournament, have had a number of injury concerns in the lead-up to the game. Tamim Iqbal, who was hit in the nets on Friday, has suffered bruises while Mortaza and Rahman face hamstring and calf injuries respectively.
South Africa Playing XI:
South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
Mashrafe Mortaza after the toss:
"We are confident, had a good preparation. South Africa losing that day doesn't matter, it doesn't really give us much. We have to play hard. It was a used wicket, and it really depends how we bat on this wicket. Tamim is playing. Everyone is fit to play. Our top XI are playing."
Du Plessis after the toss:
"We'll have a bowl. Playing an extra seamer today, and we would like to attack the Bangladeshis in the first 15 overs. Important to take the learnings from the previous game. We did really well to restrict the strong England line-up to 300ish, and we were one partnership away from a really close chase. Amla's out, so Miller comes back in. Morris comes in as well, as I said we are trying to take advantage of the bounce on the wicket. You have to remind yourself to stay calm, and start determined. We weren't the favourites in the first game, and today is a good opportunity to put forward a solid performance."
Toss
South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh as they hope to get their World Cup campaign back on track.
SA vs BAN LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Cup 2019 match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Oval in London. This is SA's second fixture and they are expected to be merciless in order to get their campaign back on track after losing the first match. Stay tuned for live score and updates