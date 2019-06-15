South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch SA vs AFG

South Africa vs Afghanistan, SA vs Afg Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa and Afghanistan are currently at the bottom of the table placed at 9th and 10th position respectively. Faf du Plessis-led South Africa have been off to an unexpected to with three losses out of four games they played. Their fourth match of the tournament, against West Indies, was washed out because of rain. On the other hand, Afghanistan have been comprehensively beaten by Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Both teams need a win to stay alive in the tournament. It is a do or die game for the Proteas. The good news for them is that Lungi Ngidi is fit to play. For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan looked good in the practice session before the game.

When will South Africa vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

South Africa vs Afghanistan clash will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Where will South Africa vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

South Africa vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Sophia Gardens, London.

What time does South Africa vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash begin?

South Africa vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 6 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD in English commentary.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.