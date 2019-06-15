South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Match 21: SA win toss, elect to field

South Africa vs Afghanistan, SA vs Afg Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Faf du Plessis-led South African unit, who has so far failed to make any impact at the ongoing World Cup, will look to secure their first win when they take on minnows Afghanistan on Saturday. The Proteas have so far endured a poor run losing their previous three matches to hosts England, Bangladesh and India. The unit also suffered a major setback earlier in the tournament after senior bowler Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are following a similar fate after losing all their three matches. The collapse of Afghan batting unit in previous matches have given the star-studded bowling attack very little to defend. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, who will spearhead the Afghan spin attack, will look forward to produce a clinical performance against a struggling Proteas unit. The match will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.