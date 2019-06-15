South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Match 21: SA win toss, elect to field

South Africa vs Afghanistan, SA vs Afg Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Faf du Plessis-led South African unit, who has so far failed to make any impact at the ongoing World Cup, will look to secure their first win when they take on minnows Afghanistan on Saturday. The Proteas have so far endured a poor run losing their previous three matches to hosts England, Bangladesh and India. The unit also suffered a major setback earlier in the tournament after senior bowler Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, are following a similar fate after losing all their three matches. The collapse of Afghan batting unit in previous matches have given the star-studded bowling attack very little to defend. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, who will spearhead the Afghan spin attack, will look forward to produce a clinical performance against a struggling Proteas unit. The match will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.
Gulbadin Naib at Toss:
"Honestly I would have liked to bowl first as well. The whole last week it has been raining. We have practiced for the last 3-4 days and hopefully, we do well. There is one change, Najibullah is not playing and Asghar is playing. He is an experienced player and we need to have him on the field."
Pitch report by Shaun Pollock
Plenty of grass on the wicket and you can make things happen as a bowler. There will be plenty of movement if you hit the deck around the good length area. It could be challenging for few batsmen.
Faf du Plessis at Toss:
"We are going to have a bowl first. Just the nature of the week, it has been raining a lot and the pitch has been under covers. With some rain around it gives you a clear indication on what to do. We haven't played any cricket since that (West Indies) game. So, there was no need to change the team. This week has been a lot of rain and not ideal in terms of getting time in the nets. We have had some really good team chats on where we want to go as a team and hopefully we see some of that in action. We want to release the guys. There is a lot of stuff we need to worry about on the day but it is also important to get away. The World Cup is a long tournament and we need to make sure the guys are really fresh when they get on the pitch."
PLAYING XI
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali khil(w), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks
TOSS!
South Africa have won the toss and elected to field. This is the first time South Africa and Afghanistan will face each other in #ODI cricket!
We can still makew it in the last four: Mark Boucher
Former South African wicketkeeper believes the Proteas can still make it to the final four only if the weather plays its part.
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the match between South Africa and Afghanistan. The Proteas have so far endured a poor run losing their previous three matches to hosts England, Bangladesh and India. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are following a similar fate after losing all their three matches. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!