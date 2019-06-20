A missed DRS, run-out, dropped catches: How South Africa crumbled against New Zealand

South Africa can shed the ‘chokers’ tag only if they win the World Cup in the UK, said Kepler Wessels the first Test captain of the team of the modern era. Unfortunately, the defeat against New Zealand at Edgbaston ensures they’re not going to shed that tag anytime soon.

It is ironic that the tag first came to be used on June 17, 1999 (after the classic semi-final between South Africa and Australia). A day after its 20th anniversary, the performance of the rainbow nation against New Zealand paints a grim picture for the team’s fans, reminding them how overwhelming pressure still suffocates, and sometimes freezes a team.

Three dropped catches, a caught for which there was no appeal, and a missed run-out opportunity at Birmingham brought back memories of how on numerous occasions South Africa’s anxieties got the better of them. As one Twitter user pointed out:

South Africa trying every move to loose the match.

Missing catches, balls slipping out of hand, not taking reviews.

In nutshell- choking!

Here are those moments where South Africa failed to cash in-

37.1 overs- The score is at 169/5 with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (76) and Colin De Grandhomme (21) in the middle. Imran Tahir is into the last over of his spell but David Miller drops a tough chance offered by Williamson at short mid-wicket. The chipped shot was aimed down towards long-on, but a mistimed attempt took it towards Miller, whose diving attempt goes in vain.

37.4 overs – In the space of three deliveries, once again it was Miller in the picture, but this time it was an even tougher chance with him needing to pull off a Ben Stokes. De Grandhomme whacked a Tahir googly off the back foot towards deep midwicket. Miller leaped up and stuck out his right hand, but the ball did not stick.

37.6 overs – This one was a calamity! Tahir attacks the off-stump line and Williamson tries to late cut a leg-break. A huge appeal from the bowler follows as the ball goes past the edge. But there is no support from the wicket-keeper (Quinton de Kock) or captain Faf du Plessis. None of the ring fielders spot it either. Williamson doesn’t walk.

Believe it or not, Williamson was batting on 76 and there was no appeal for a caught-behind. There was no DRS but replays showed that there was a nick and of course, a clear spike on the UltraEdge. The score was 173/5 after 38 overs.

40.1 overs- How does this comedy of errors play out? Williamson miscues a short ball and had no idea where it landed after hitting his body. De Grandhomme wants a quick single, but the captain refuses. The bowler Rabada collects the ball before throwing it to Miller at the non-striker’s end. A rush of blood and under pressure – Miller dislodges the bails without collecting the ball. 58 runs is needed from 53 balls at this stage.

43.5 overs- Andile Phehlukwayo’s high beamer to Kane Williamson is a no-ball, but Lungi Ngidi drops it. By this time, South Africa’s fielding seems to be in complete disarray and if Ngidi had recovered quicker there was the possibility of a run-out. 33 is needed from 31 balls.

45.5 overs- A potential catch ends as a boundary. Miller runs in to attack the ball for a catch, but it drops in front of him at deep midwicket and then crosses the boundary ropes. Rabada, who is at the edge of the boundary dives full length, but can’t prevent it from going over the fence. The equation drops to down to 20 from 19 balls.

47.2 overs- Ngidi has no one to blame as he spills a caught and bowled opportunity, that too off Williamson. A slower delivery deceives the batsman and gets a soft leading edge but lands inches short of the bowler. Better anticipation and South Africa would have got their man. De Grandhomme had departed a ball earlier before and the equation was 14 off 11 balls.

An over later, the game is over. The result is the same as it was in the quarter-finals in 2011, semi-finals in 2015 and the Kiwis may have knocked South Africa out of the World Cup in the group stage. The jinx continues.