World Cup 2019: ‘One long nightmare South Africa are unable to wake up from’

South Africa’s World Cup hopes came crashing down as Pakistan beat them comfortably by 49 runs at Lord’s on Sunday. Haris Sohail’s dominant 59-ball knock and a tidy half-century from Babar Azam helped Pakistan reach 308-7, a total that South Africa never threatened to surpass. Chasing 309, the Proteas were restricted to 259/9. South Africa are now the second team to be eliminated from the World Cup.

South Africa must think this World Cup is one long nightmare they are unable to wake up from. Pakistan still alive! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 23 June 2019

Pakistan stays alive…but only just. Even after this win, they’re nowhere close to getting into the top four. Must beat NZ and Bangladesh to compensate for the big losses vs WI and Ind. #CWC19 #SAvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 23 June 2019

Pakistan Is on 🔥Go Green #WEHAVEWEWILL what a over Of Shaheen Shah Afridi @TheRealPCB — Nida Dar (@CoolNidadar) 23 June 2019

South Africa have passed 300 in an innings six times since the Champions Trophy. Advertising England have passed 300 six times in the last month.#CWC19 — Patrick Noone (@PatrickNoone08) 23 June 2019

Job done for @TheRealPCB with the two points at Lord’s. Three more wins required to be in contention for the last four. @cricketworldcup #PAKvSA — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) 23 June 2019

Mohd Yousuf to Dutch Roland Lefebvre in 2003

Fakhar and Imam to Tahir in #CWC2019 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 23 June 2019

Man of the match Haris Sohail spoke at the post-match press conference and said, “It’s tough when you’re sitting out and waiting for your turn. My goal was to make the most of my opportunities. When I went in, I was told I have to build a partnership with Babar, but it wasn’t easy out there. Just backed myself.”