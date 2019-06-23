Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
259/9 (50.0)
South Africa
vs
308/7 (50.0)
Pakistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live World Cup 2019 Highlights: Pakistan win by 49 runs against South Africa
World Cup 2019: ‘One long nightmare South Africa are unable to wake up from’https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/south-africa-cricket-twitter-sa-vs-pak-5796064/

World Cup 2019: ‘One long nightmare South Africa are unable to wake up from’

Related News Haris Sohail stars as Pakistan snuff out South Africa’s World Cup hopes Hum to dube hai sanam, tumko lekar dubenge: Gulbadin Naib to Bangladesh World Cup Preview: Desperate Bangladesh face a must-win game against Afghanistan South Africa’s World Cup hopes came crashing down as Pakistan beat them comfortably by 49 runs at Lord’s […]

South Africa are now the second team to be eliminated from the World Cup. (Reuters)

South Africa’s World Cup hopes came crashing down as Pakistan beat them comfortably by 49 runs at Lord’s on Sunday. Haris Sohail’s dominant 59-ball knock and a tidy half-century from Babar Azam helped Pakistan reach 308-7, a total that South Africa never threatened to surpass. Chasing 309, the Proteas were restricted to 259/9. South Africa are now the second team to be eliminated from the World Cup.

Man of the match Haris Sohail spoke at the post-match press conference and said, “It’s tough when you’re sitting out and waiting for your turn. My goal was to make the most of my opportunities. When I went in, I was told I have to build a partnership with Babar, but it wasn’t easy out there. Just backed myself.”

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Haris Sohail stars as Pakistan snuff out South Africa’s World Cup hopes
2 Hum to dube hai sanam, tumko lekar dubenge: Gulbadin Naib to Bangladesh
3 World Cup Preview: Desperate Bangladesh face a must-win game against Afghanistan