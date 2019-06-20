Soumya Sarkar gets out Australian top order, netizens laud his effort

Before Australia vs Bangladesh clash, Soumya Sarkar had bowled 24 overs in ODIs and taken just one wicket at a bowling average of 138. In 48 ODIs, Sarkar’s only wicket was Pakistan’s Shadab Khan. But the right-arm medium bowler stunned everyone by becoming Bangladesh’s prime partnership breaker against Australia on Thursday. After trying five frontline bowlers, Mashrafe Mortaza introduced Sarkar in the 21st over hoping for the Australian opening partnership to end.

The 26-year-old repaid his skipper’s faith by getting the wicket of Australian skipper Aaron Finch in his first over. As Australia were heading towards a huge target and Warner sniffing his maiden ODI double hundred, Mortaza introduced Sarkar in the death overs ahead of his specialist bowlers.

A Finch OUT c Rubel Hossain b Soumya Sarkar 53(51) 2×6 5×4#CWC19 #CWC2019 #CWC #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/urCxE3Cljs — Ary Cricket (@AryCricket18) 20 June 2019

Sarkar delivered again by taking Warner’s wicket followed by Usman Khawaja. Overcoming the Nidahas Trophy final blues, Sarkar registered his best bowling figures in all forms of cricket. He took three wickets for 58 in eight overs.

The Bangladesh opener celebrated his first World Cup wicket in Cristiano Ronaldo style:

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Sarkar’s bowling performance against a rampaging Australian batting lineup:

Soumya Sarkar has doubled his career wicket tally today. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) 20 June 2019

WICKET | AUS 121 / 1 20.5 ov

#AUSvBAN #CWC19 Soumya Sarkar bowling yorkers at Maxwell nd Smith at death. Rabada nd Ngidi didn’t even tried one yesterday. — Dark Soul (@Justice_fikri) 20 June 2019

Before today: –

Soumya Sarkar averaged 138 with the ball. After today: –

Soumya Sarkar is averaging 46.75 with the ball.#MakeStatsGreatAgain #AUSvBAN #CWC19 #BANvAUS — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) 20 June 2019

Sarkar may not have raw pace but he was Mortaza’s top pick against Australia. We may see him bowling again in upcoming matches if a frontline Bangladesh player goes through a rough patch.