Toggle Menu
Soumya Sarkar gets out Australian top order, netizens laud his efforthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/soumya-sarkar-3-58-australia-vs-bangladesh-5791266/

Soumya Sarkar gets out Australian top order, netizens laud his effort

Before today, Soumya Sarkar had taken only one wicket at an average of 138 in 48 ODIs he played. His only ODI wicket was Shadab Khan.

Soumya Sarkar appeals during Australia vs Bangladesh game at Trent Bridge, Nottingham (Source: Reuters)

Before Australia vs Bangladesh clash, Soumya Sarkar had bowled 24 overs in ODIs and taken just one wicket at a bowling average of 138. In 48 ODIs, Sarkar’s only wicket was Pakistan’s Shadab Khan. But the right-arm medium bowler stunned everyone by becoming Bangladesh’s prime partnership breaker against Australia on Thursday. After trying five frontline bowlers, Mashrafe Mortaza introduced Sarkar in the 21st over hoping for the Australian opening partnership to end.

The 26-year-old repaid his skipper’s faith by getting the wicket of Australian skipper Aaron Finch in his first over. As Australia were heading towards a huge target and Warner sniffing his maiden ODI double hundred, Mortaza introduced Sarkar in the death overs ahead of his specialist bowlers.

Sarkar delivered again by taking Warner’s wicket followed by Usman Khawaja. Overcoming the Nidahas Trophy final blues, Sarkar registered his best bowling figures in all forms of cricket. He took three wickets for 58 in eight overs.

The Bangladesh opener celebrated his first World Cup wicket in Cristiano Ronaldo style:

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Sarkar’s bowling performance against a rampaging Australian batting lineup:

Sarkar may not have raw pace but he was Mortaza’s top pick against Australia. We may see him bowling again in upcoming matches if a frontline Bangladesh player goes through a rough patch.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 David Warner slams highest score in World Cup 2019, equals Virat Kohli’s record
2 World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson has proved that he is New Zealand’s greatest ever ODI player, says Daniel Vettori
3 New Zealand deny South Africa World Cup glory for the 3rd time in a decade