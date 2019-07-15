Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
241 (50.0)
England
vs
241/8 (50.0)
New Zealand
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live England win maiden ICC World Cup via dramatic Super Over against New Zealand
Slower deliveries: Cutting through the line-upshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/slower-deliveries-in-world-cup-final-cutting-through-the-line-ups-5829347/

Slower deliveries: Cutting through the line-ups

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand lost six of their eight wickets to deliveries where the bowlers had taken pace off the ball. Here’s how things unfolded.

Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer

In a World Cup final on a greenish Lord’s pitch, slower deliveries – cutters and cross-seamers – were en vogue, once the ball got a little older. New Zealand lost six of their eight wickets to deliveries where the bowlers had taken pace off the ball. Here’s how things unfolded…

New Zealand

Kane Williamson c Buttler b Plunkett: Liam Plunkett had conceded 19 runs in his first spell of three overs. In his second spell, he chose to concentrate on cross-seamers. The first of that type accounted for Williamson, out caught behind on a review. The cross-seamer forced the New Zealand captain to play for the angle. But it kicked up and went the other way down the slope, taking a feather in the process.

READ | An over to remember: How Ben Stokes and England won the World Cup final

Henry Nicholls b Plunkett: Another cross-seamer from Plunkett next ball dismissed the Kiwi opener, who was batting on 55. This time, the delivery cramped Nicholls for room, who attempted a forcing shot off the back foot. Slowness of the delivery forced an error, as the inside edge went on to hit the stumps.

READ | England win World Cup 2019 despite Super Over tie

Advertising

Jimmy Neesham c Root b Punkett: Plunkett’s third, too, was down to a cross-seamer. Neesham tried to clear mid-on, but the ball, fullish on the off stump, didn’t quite come on to the bat. Joe Root took a simple catch.

READ | ‘Run-out off the last ball! There will never be another World Cup final like this’

Colin de Grandhomme c Vince b Woakes:
He was looking uncomfortable after being hit on the helmet by a Jofra Archer bouncer. A Chris Woakes slower delivery put him out of his misery. Grandhomme swung to a length delivery on off, but played a little early. The leading edge went to substitute James Vince at mid-off.

Tom Latham c Vince b Woakes: He was done in by a slower full-toss from Woakes that hit the toe-end of the bat and went to Vince at mid-off. Latham tried to clear the in-field but couldn’t connect it properly.

London: England’s captain Eoin Morgan lifts the trophy after winning the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord’s cricket ground in London, England. (AP)

England innings

Jonny Bairstow b Ferguson: Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand’s fastest, rolls his fingers over the ball and it kicked off a length. Bairstow tried to jab at it with an angled bat. But he was out played-on.

Jos Buttler c Southee b Ferguson: He and Ben Stokes were taking the game away from New Zealand, when Ferguson struck, yet again with a 123kph slower ball. It was full, outside off and Buttler tried to force the pace. Substitute Tim Southee took the catch at deep cover.

READ | Most runs as World Cup captain: Kane Williamson now tops the chart

Liam Plunkett c Boult b Neesham: Jimmy Neesham bowled a leg-cutter on the off stump. Plunkett tried to clear long-off but got underneath the ball, because Neesham had delivered it at 114kph. Boult took the catch.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Jofra Archer b Neesham: Another leg-cutter from Neesham. Archer attempted a wild heave but played way too early. The ball ricocheted off the pad on to the stumps.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Liam Plunkett: Uncelebrated bowler’s unsung ball
2 World Cup Final: It was a shame that the ball hit Stokes’ bat, says Kane Williamson
3 An over to remember: How Ben Stokes and England won the World Cup final