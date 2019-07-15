Slower deliveries: Cutting through the line-ups

In a World Cup final on a greenish Lord’s pitch, slower deliveries – cutters and cross-seamers – were en vogue, once the ball got a little older. New Zealand lost six of their eight wickets to deliveries where the bowlers had taken pace off the ball. Here’s how things unfolded…

New Zealand

Kane Williamson c Buttler b Plunkett: Liam Plunkett had conceded 19 runs in his first spell of three overs. In his second spell, he chose to concentrate on cross-seamers. The first of that type accounted for Williamson, out caught behind on a review. The cross-seamer forced the New Zealand captain to play for the angle. But it kicked up and went the other way down the slope, taking a feather in the process.

Henry Nicholls b Plunkett: Another cross-seamer from Plunkett next ball dismissed the Kiwi opener, who was batting on 55. This time, the delivery cramped Nicholls for room, who attempted a forcing shot off the back foot. Slowness of the delivery forced an error, as the inside edge went on to hit the stumps.

Jimmy Neesham c Root b Punkett: Plunkett’s third, too, was down to a cross-seamer. Neesham tried to clear mid-on, but the ball, fullish on the off stump, didn’t quite come on to the bat. Joe Root took a simple catch.

Colin de Grandhomme c Vince b Woakes:

He was looking uncomfortable after being hit on the helmet by a Jofra Archer bouncer. A Chris Woakes slower delivery put him out of his misery. Grandhomme swung to a length delivery on off, but played a little early. The leading edge went to substitute James Vince at mid-off.

Tom Latham c Vince b Woakes: He was done in by a slower full-toss from Woakes that hit the toe-end of the bat and went to Vince at mid-off. Latham tried to clear the in-field but couldn’t connect it properly.

England innings

Jonny Bairstow b Ferguson: Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand’s fastest, rolls his fingers over the ball and it kicked off a length. Bairstow tried to jab at it with an angled bat. But he was out played-on.

Jos Buttler c Southee b Ferguson: He and Ben Stokes were taking the game away from New Zealand, when Ferguson struck, yet again with a 123kph slower ball. It was full, outside off and Buttler tried to force the pace. Substitute Tim Southee took the catch at deep cover.

Liam Plunkett c Boult b Neesham: Jimmy Neesham bowled a leg-cutter on the off stump. Plunkett tried to clear long-off but got underneath the ball, because Neesham had delivered it at 114kph. Boult took the catch.

Jofra Archer b Neesham: Another leg-cutter from Neesham. Archer attempted a wild heave but played way too early. The ball ricocheted off the pad on to the stumps.