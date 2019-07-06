Shoaib Malik announces ODI retirement

Shoaib Malik, a veteran of 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 111 T20Is, has announced his retirement. Malik is one of the last remaining active cricketers who made their debut in the 20th century. Chris Gayle was the only other player in the 2019 World Cup to have made his debut in the 1990s.

Today I retire from One Day International cricket. Huge Thank you to all the players I have played with, coaches I have trained under, family, friends, media, and sponsors. Most importantly my fans, I love you all#PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/zlYvhNk8n0 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) July 5, 2019

“I am retiring from ODI cricket. I had made this decision a few years ago, that I would retire after Pakistan’s last World Cup match,” Malik said at the press conference after Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs at Lord’s on Friday.

“I am sad to be leaving a format I once loved but I am happy that I will now get to spend more time with my family. This will also allow me to focus on T20s,” said Malik, bringing the curtains down on an ODI career that lasted two decades. Malik made his ODI debut in October 1999.

Malik was not part of the playing XI on Friday but he was given a guard of honour by his teammates after the match. Man of the moment Shaheen Afridi, who became the youngest to take a fifer in the World Cup, was seen breaking away from hugs to join the guard of honour.

✅ Plenty of applause Pakistan gave Shoaib Malik a fitting send-off as he retired from ODI cricket 👏#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ESA4q1sLUM — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019

Malik did not enjoy a good World Cup this time around, scoring two ducks in the three matches he was played in. He managed to take 1 wicket against England.