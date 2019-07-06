Toggle Menu
Shoaib Malik announces ODI retirementhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/shoaib-malik-retirement-5817725/

Shoaib Malik announces ODI retirement

Shoaib Malik, a veteran of 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 111 T20Is, has announced his retirement from ODI cricket after a 20-year-long career.

Shoaib Malik is given a guard of honour after Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs on Friday (ICC)

Shoaib Malik, a veteran of 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 111 T20Is, has announced his retirement. Malik is one of the last remaining active cricketers who made their debut in the 20th century. Chris Gayle was the only other player in the 2019 World Cup to have made his debut in the 1990s.

“I am retiring from ODI cricket. I had made this decision a few years ago, that I would retire after Pakistan’s last World Cup match,” Malik said at the press conference after Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs at Lord’s on Friday.

“I am sad to be leaving a format I once loved but I am happy that I will now get to spend more time with my family. This will also allow me to focus on T20s,” said Malik, bringing the curtains down on an ODI career that lasted two decades. Malik made his ODI debut in October 1999.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Malik was not part of the playing XI on Friday but he was given a guard of honour by his teammates after the match. Man of the moment Shaheen Afridi, who became the youngest to take a fifer in the World Cup, was seen breaking away from hugs to join the guard of honour.

Malik did not enjoy a good World Cup this time around, scoring two ducks in the three matches he was played in. He managed to take 1 wicket against England.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Faf Du Plessis fired up to sign off with a win against his ‘favourite opponent’
2 World Cup 2019: Pakistan’s young guns fire in demolition of Bangladesh
3 World Cup Preview: No easing up for Australia as they face South Africa