World Cup 2019: Shoaib Akhtar, Kevin Pietersen troll each other before Pakistan vs England match

Shoaib Akhtar and Kevin Pietersen were involved in banter on Twitter after the former Pakistan pacer posted a message trying to motivate the Pakistan team to stage a comeback from their defeat to West Indies when they face England on Monday. Pakistan lost their first match of the World Cup, their batsmen only lasting 21.4 overs.

“Blood, sweat, aggression, racing heartbeat, badmaashi. This is whats required when you represent your country. This star on your chest is your pride guys. Tagra khelo. Go get them. Larr jao,” Akhtar wrote on Saturday, along with a photo of him giving Kevin Pietersen a send-off in their playing days.

The photo is from the 2005 Faisalabad Test, when Pietersen got out to Akhtar just after reaching his century. The Pakistan vs England series had been Pietersen’s second Test series, one which Pakistan won 2-0.

Replying to Akhtar, Pietersen wrote: “Can’t argue with that tweet buddy as you’re celebrating after I smacked you all over for a 100…! Great passion!”

“Mate you were a true force to reckon with but loved my chicken dance after getting u out,” Akhtar then replied.

He then retweeted a video of the wicket and the ‘chicken dance’ celebration.

Akhtar also seems to have had the final word in this exchange of banter, tweeting on Sunday: “And we had the last laugh KP. We took the series 2-0. Fun times man.”

Pakistan will play England at Trent Bridge on Monday.