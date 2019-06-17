Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Shimron Hetmyer hits joint fastest fifty in the tournamenthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/shimron-hetmyer-joint-fastest-fifty-west-indies-vs-bangladesh-5785278/

World Cup 2019: Shimron Hetmyer hits joint fastest fifty in the tournament

Shimron Hetmyer hammered 50 off 25 balls against Bangladesh, hitting four fours and three sixes, before being dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman on Monday.

Shimron Hetmyer was the captain of the U-19 West Indies team in 2016 (Source: cricketworldcup/Twitter)

As West Indies raced to a total of 321/8 against Bangladesh, 22-year-old Shimron Hetmyer provided some hefty support to Shai Hope towards the end, scoring the joint fastest half-century of the 2019 World Cup at Taunton on Monday.

Earlier in the tournament, Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey had raced to the fastest fifty of the edition against India, also getting to the mark in 25 balls. He had hit an unbeaten 55, which was also the quickest by an Australian in a World Cup.

Hetmyer hammered 50 off 25 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes, before being dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman. He was caught by Tamim Iqbal as he went to replicate one of his big hits outside the ground.

He was dismissed on the very next ball after he had scored his fifty.

In the history of the World Cup, New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum holds the record for the fastest half-century, when he reached fifty runs from just 18 balls against England in 2015.

Advertising

Following that record are, McCullum himself again, scoring fifty off 20 balls against Canada in 2007 and tied with him is, Sri Lanka’s Angelo Matthews, who had scored a half-century off 20 balls too against Scotland in 2015.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Hetmyer also crossed 1000 ODI runs and now holds the record for the third fastest half-century by any Caribbean batsman in the history of the tournament.

 

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: David Warner yet to take ‘ferrari for a spin’, says Steve Waugh
2 India vs Pakistan: All players adhered to curfew timings night before game, says PCB
3 Sania Mirza hits back at troll over viral video of her ‘outing’ with Shoaib Malik