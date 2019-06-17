World Cup 2019: Shimron Hetmyer hits joint fastest fifty in the tournament

As West Indies raced to a total of 321/8 against Bangladesh, 22-year-old Shimron Hetmyer provided some hefty support to Shai Hope towards the end, scoring the joint fastest half-century of the 2019 World Cup at Taunton on Monday.

Advertising

Earlier in the tournament, Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey had raced to the fastest fifty of the edition against India, also getting to the mark in 25 balls. He had hit an unbeaten 55, which was also the quickest by an Australian in a World Cup.

Shortly before being dismissed, Shimron Hetmyer hit a 104-metre six – the biggest of the tournament so far!#CWC19 | #WIvBAN pic.twitter.com/RcVkWEnwjR — ICC (@ICC) 17 June 2019

Hetmyer hammered 50 off 25 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes, before being dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman. He was caught by Tamim Iqbal as he went to replicate one of his big hits outside the ground.

He was dismissed on the very next ball after he had scored his fifty.

In the history of the World Cup, New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum holds the record for the fastest half-century, when he reached fifty runs from just 18 balls against England in 2015.

Advertising

Following that record are, McCullum himself again, scoring fifty off 20 balls against Canada in 2007 and tied with him is, Sri Lanka’s Angelo Matthews, who had scored a half-century off 20 balls too against Scotland in 2015.

Hetmyer also crossed 1000 ODI runs and now holds the record for the third fastest half-century by any Caribbean batsman in the history of the tournament.