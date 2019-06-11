Toggle Menu
Shikhar Dhawan’s thumb fractured, could be out of the World Cuphttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/shikhar-dhawan-ruled-out-of-world-cup-5775006/

Shikhar Dhawan’s thumb fractured, could be out of the World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan, the hero of India’s win over Australia in the World Cup on Sunday, played through pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Shikhar Dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan records, Most centuries in World Cup by team, Most centuries in World Cup, Fastest to 1000 ODI runs in England, Most centuries in England, Shikhar Dhawan 117 vs Australia, India vs Australia, Australia vs India, IND vs AUS, AUS vs IND, ICC World Cup 2019
Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his century against Australia (Source: Reuters)

Reports say that Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been all but ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury sustained on the thumb during the game against Australia.

A BCCI source told PTI that Dhawan has sustained a fracture and it might take a month for him to fully recover. The World Cup, which started May 30, ends on July 14. India Today reported that he was out of the World Cup for three weeks due to the injury.

The BCCI is yet to issue an official statement.

Dhawan, the hero of India’s win over Australia in the World Cup on Sunday, played through pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.  He also received the Man of the Match award.

He seemed like he was in considerable pain while batting, but carried on to score 117 off 109 balls. However, Dhawan didn’t take the field due to the injury and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs.

Advertising

Dhawan was to undergo precautionary tests, following which physio Patrick Farhart was to take a call on his participation in the next game against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday. The Indian team was hoping that it was not a fracture and just a bit of swelling that would heal in a couple of days.

Who could replace him?

Designated standbys Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu are in contention to replace Dhawan in case he is completely ruled out of the event.

But the team management might push for Mumbai batsman and India A captain Shreyas Iyer as he is a specialist No.4 batsman. Iyer is currently in England.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming Online, World Cup 2019: When and where is BAN vs SL?
2 Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga to leave for home after Bangladesh game
3 Virat Kohli calming crowd which booed Steve Smith was a ‘class act’: Steve Waugh