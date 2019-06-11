Shikhar Dhawan’s thumb fractured, could be out of the World Cup

Reports say that Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been all but ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury sustained on the thumb during the game against Australia.

A BCCI source told PTI that Dhawan has sustained a fracture and it might take a month for him to fully recover. The World Cup, which started May 30, ends on July 14. India Today reported that he was out of the World Cup for three weeks due to the injury.

The BCCI is yet to issue an official statement.

Dhawan, the hero of India’s win over Australia in the World Cup on Sunday, played through pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. He also received the Man of the Match award.

He seemed like he was in considerable pain while batting, but carried on to score 117 off 109 balls. However, Dhawan didn’t take the field due to the injury and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs.

Dhawan was to undergo precautionary tests, following which physio Patrick Farhart was to take a call on his participation in the next game against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday. The Indian team was hoping that it was not a fracture and just a bit of swelling that would heal in a couple of days.

Who could replace him?

Designated standbys Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu are in contention to replace Dhawan in case he is completely ruled out of the event.

But the team management might push for Mumbai batsman and India A captain Shreyas Iyer as he is a specialist No.4 batsman. Iyer is currently in England.