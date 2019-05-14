ICC World Cup 2019: Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly assured Shikhar Dhawan ‘nothing wrong with technique’

Shikhar Dhawan’s performance in seaming conditions has often been a topic of discussion despite an average of 65.06 on English pitches in ODIs while scoring 976 runs in 17 matches. Dhawan will open for India alongside Rohit Sharma in upcoming World Cup 2019. The explosive left-handed batsman is not bothered by the criticism and is ready to bat like he did in Champions Trophy 2013 and 2017.

Advertising

The southpaw has had a formidable record in ICC events. But that is not playing on his mind ahead of the World Cup 2019.

“People tell me about my record in ICC events but frankly speaking, the intent has always been the same. It’s not that the effort is less than 100 per cent ever. The focus as always is on the process. I am confident that I will have another good ICC tournament,” Dhawan told PTI.

The 33-year-old has not been in the best of the forms in international cricket but he got back into the groove in recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. He scored 521 runs from 16 matches for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the season ending as fourth on the list of most runs in the season.

Advertising

The Indian opener denied that he was under any sort of pressure with World Cup approaching.

“I am not that sort of a guy who feels the pressure. I have the ability to remain unfazed. And critics? Woh apna kaam kar rahein hain (They are doing their job). If I don’t score runs in 5-10 games, it doesn’t mean that everything is lost. I know what kind of a player I am and what my capabilities are,” said Dhawan.

He was unperturbed about the analysis pointing out faults in his technique outside the off-stump.

“To know what is being written about me, I need to read the newspapers or watch television. I don’t do both, so what’s being discussed hardly bothers me. And as far as social media is concerned, yes I am on twitter and Facebook but I hardly use them.”

“I am not someone who is constantly checking twitter updates or Instagram comments. I just check it occasionally. Let me tell you something — I don’t have time for negativity in my life. It can bog you down if you constantly want validation from the outside world. I don’t need that,” he said.

He thanked DC coach Ricky Ponting and advisor Sourav Ganguly for assuring him about his technique in question.

“Both Ricky and Dada were successful international captains because they had the ability to create champions. Obviously, their experience helps. They told me that there is no problem with my technique.” he added.

The passion to play the game is very much alive in the Delhi opener as he approaches the latter stages of his career.

“Mera jazbaa aaj bhi utni hi hai (the passion is still the same as it was when I started). As I told you that I have shut out negativity and primarily because I am a happy go lucky person. Before I made my Test debut, I had played nearly nine years of first-class cricket.

“Had I not been passionate and hungry, I couldn’t have performed for India after nine years of domestic cricket. Now I have played six years of international cricket. It has been a great journey,” he said.

He also thanked his wife Ayesha and kids for supporting him as he juggles between cricket and family.

“My family often joins me on tours but then children have school. So whenever I get a 15-day break, I am off to Melbourne to spend time with my wife and kids.”

With a young family, it is difficult but he attributes it to the strong support system and the sacrifices his wife Ayesha and children make.

Advertising

“They know that my focus is on providing them a good life. I want the best education for my kids and everything that can help them have a better life,” he concluded.