‘The show must go on’: Shikhar Dhawan’s emotional message after being ruled out World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan posted an emotional message after he was ruled out of the ongoing ICC World Cup due to a thumb injury.

Advertising

“I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I’m grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind,” Dhawan wrote on Twitter.

I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I’m grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zx8Ihm3051 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 19 June 2019

The opener suffered a hairline fracture during his match-winning 117-run knock against Australia at The Oval on June 9.

Confirming his ouster, Team India Manager Sunil Subramaniam said, “Shikhar Dhawan has a fracture at the base of the first metacarpal of his left hand. He will remain in cast until mid-July which rules him out of ICC World Cup. We have requested Rishab Pant as the replacement.”

Rishabh Pant has been brought in as a replacement of Shikhar Dhawan.