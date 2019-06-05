WATCH: Kagiso Rabada’s 146 kph thunderbolt breaks Shikhar Dhawan’s bat

Shikhar Dhawan began his World Cup campaign on a sour note after he was dismissed for eight runs in the sixth over of India’s innings by Kagiso Rabada. But that was not before Rabada broke his bat during the short period that the batsman spent in the middle.

In the final delivery of the fourth over, Rabada bowled a low full toss at 146kph and Dhawan went for a defensive push with the ball striking the bottom end of his bat.

The impact was so much that after the ball struck the bat a substantial portion of it went flying behind the stump. Quinton de Kock then picked it up and handed the wood to the left-handed batsman.

Dhawan was soon removed in the very next delivery bowled by Rabada after he got an outside edge, which was collected calmly by the wicket-keeper. He was dismissed on 8 off 12 balls.

Earlier in the day, Chahal picked four wickets to help the Men in Blue restrict South Africa on 227/9 in 50 overs. He picked the crucial wicket of South African skipper Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, and Andile Phehlukwayo.