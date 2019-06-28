Sheldon Cottrell to Mohammed Shami: ‘Nakal Karna Hi Sabse Badi Chaploosi Hai’

Sheldon Cottrell responded to Mohammed Shami mocking his salute celebration in the best way possible. The left-armer took the joke in his stride and responded with a tweet in Hindi and played down any controversy around disrespecting the army.

Great fun! Great bowling. Nakal Karna Hi Sabse Badi Chaploosi Hai https://t.co/PTuoGJciM7 — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) 28 June 2019

Earlier, Shami had copied Cottrell’s celebration as the Caribbean lost his wicket trying to take on Yuzvendra Chahal in the 30th over of the innings.

Virat Kohli was also spotted doing something in the match that seemed like a reference to the ‘Cottrell salute’. Shami was criticised on Twitter for mocking the celebration as they found it in bad taste.

Cottrell bowled well in the first innings picking up two wickets in the death overs. He gave Shami his trademark send-off after getting him out on a duck in the 49th over. He also got the wicket of Hardik Pandya who missed out on his half-century by four runs. With the bat, he scored 10 runs from eight deliveries including one four and one six.

“It’s a military-style salute. I’m a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force,” the left-handed fast bowler told the BBC earlier this year explaining his reason for the famous celebration.

“I do it every time I get a wicket. I practised it for six months when I was training in the army,” he further added.

India officially knocked out West Indies out of the World Cup 2019 beating them by 125 runs.