World Cup 2019: Shane Warne picks his dream XI, includes one Indian

Shane Warne picked a World Cup XI composed of players who he has played with or against. Only one Indian, Warne’s long-time nemesis Sachin Tendulkar, has made it into the XI. Warne made his picks while speaking at an event in London on the sidelines of the ongoing World Cup on Sunday.

Warne’s team has Adam Gilchrist opening the batting with Tendulkar, while another Australian, Ricky Ponting, bats at No. 3. Brian Lara, Mark Waugh and Kumar Sangakkara are the other batsmen in the team.

Warne said, “It’s a pretty good top-four. No.5 wasn’t as clear-cut as the top-four. I wanted an all-rounder at No.5 and I went with Mark Waugh because he was the greatest all-round cricketer I played with.

“For No.6, I wanted a left-hander and I went with Kumar Sangakkara. If you wanted to change it up, he could go up the order. If something happened to the wicketkeeper, Sangakkara could keep wickets.”

Glenn Mcgrath, Wasim Akram and Andrew Flintoff make up the pace department in Warne’s dream XI while he picked Shahid Afridi and Muttiah Muralitharan.

Warne said, “Andrew Flintoff can bowl a good yorker and he has good hitting capabilities. I thought of Andrew Symonds but went with Flintoff at the end.

“Shahid Afridi’s bowling was underrated and his fielding was good. Akram at No, 9 is a good fielder and could smash it out of the park. At No.11, there would be so many options but I ended up going with my mate.”

Shane Warne’s World Dream XI: Adam Gilchrist, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, Mark Waugh, Kumar Sangakkara, Andrew Flintoff, Shahid Afridi, Wasim Akram, Muttiah Muralitharan, Glenn McGrath