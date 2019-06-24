Toggle Menu
Shakib al Hasan matches Yuvraj Singh’s World Cup record for best all-round performance

Shakib al Hasan has matched Yuvraj Singh's feat of taking 5 wickets and scoring 50 runs in the same World Cup match.

Shakib al Hasan celebrates the wicket of Mohammad Nabi in Southampton on Monday (Reuters Photo)

Shakib al Hasan became only the second cricketer in history to do the double of taking a five-wicket haul and score a fifty in the same World Cup match.

Yuvraj Singh was the only person who had scripted this feat previously. Yuvraj achieved the feat on March 6, 2011, when he ended up with bowling figures of 10-0-31-5 against Ireland and hit 50* off 75 balls to help India win their group match.

Incidentally, Shakib and Yuvraj are the only two left-arm spinners to take five-wicket hauls in World Cups.

Against Afghanistan in Southampton on Monday, Shakib scored 51 in the first innings as Bangladesh posted a total of 262/7 in 50 overs.

In the second innings, he ran through the entire Afghanistan middle order, finishing with figures of 5/29 in his 10 overs. He took the wickets of Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran.

Shakib also scripted a feat that had never been done before. He has become the first person in history to score more than 1000 runs and take more than 30 wickets in World Cup history. No player, across countries, has done this unique double.

Shakib is also the first Bangladesh bowler to take a five-wicket haul in World Cups. He is the first Bangladesh batsman to score 1000 runs in history of World Cups.

Shakib is also the first player to score 400+ runs & take 10 or more wickets in a single World Cup, with two more matches remaining in the round-robin phase.

His is also only the third player after Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same World Cup.

Shakib is currently the leading scorer of the 2019 World Cup, with 476 runs, and also has 10 wickets to his name.

