World Cup 2019: Shakib al Hasan becomes highest scorer of tournament

Bangladesh beat West Indies in Taunton in their World Cup match on Monday on the back of a brilliant one-man show by Shakib al Hasan. Shakib took two wickets and followed up with an unbeaten 124 with the bat as Bangladesh cantered to victory by 7 wickets with more than 8 overs to spare.

Advertising

Here are some of the records Shakib smashed through his innings

# Shakib al Hasan is now the highest scorer of the 2019 World Cup with 384 runs. Aaron Finch is currently the second highest run-getter with 343 runs, while Rohit Sharma is in third place with 319 runs.

# Bangladesh’s chase of 322 was the second highest successful run chase in World Cup history. The 329/7 by Ireland vs England in 2011 remains the highest successful run chase.

Advertising

# Shakib’s 124* was his fifth consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs, which equals the best streak by any Bangladesh batsman. Only Tamim Iqbal has enjoyed such a streak from among Bangladesh players.

# Shakib’s 124* was the second highest individual score by a Bangladesh batsmen in World Cups. The 128* by Mahmudullah Riyad vs New Zealand in 2015 remains the highest.

# Shakib reached 6000 ODI runs in his innings, his 190th innings, reaching the mark in as many innings as Virender Sehwag, and quicker than the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Kumar Sangakkara. He took his 250th wicket in his 199th match, which was quicker than Chaminda Vaas.