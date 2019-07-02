Shakib al Hasan becomes first to score 500 runs and claim 10 wickets in World Cup history

Toggle Menu
Live India vs Bangladesh Highlights: India beat Bangladesh to reach semifinals
Shakib al Hasan is placed second in the leading run scorers chart in this World Cup, with 542 runs from seven innings, just behind Rohit Sharma, who has 544 runs in his kitty from seven innings as well.

Shakib al Hasan in action against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday (AP Photo)

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Tuesday became the first cricketer in the history of the ICC World Cup to score 500 plus runs and also claim more than 10 wickets in a single edition of the showpiece event.

After his innings of 66 against India Tuesday, Shakib was placed second in the leading run scorers chart in this World Cup with 542 runs from seven innings, just behind Rohit Sharma, who has 544 runs in his kitty from seven innings as well.

Shakib, who has scored two centuries and four fifties so far, also has 11 wickets in his kitty from seven games at a strike rate of 34.9.

On Tuesday, the star all-rounder scored 66 runs and also claimed the wicket of Rishabh Pant to achieve the rare landmark.

New Zealand’s Scott Styris is the closest to Shakib in the achievement, scoring 499 runs and picking up nine wickets in the 10 matches he played in the 2007 edition of the tournament.

Shakib had blasted an unbeaten 124 against the West Indies during their seven wicket win in Taunton.

He had also claimed five for 29 to single-handedly bowled Bangladesh to victory over Afghanistan in another match.

During the course of the World Cup, Shakib also became the fourth Bangladeshi batsman to amass over 6000 runs in ODIs.

