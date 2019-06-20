Shahidi blow sparks debate if players should take concussion calls

Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi’s decision to ignore medical advice and keep batting even after being floored by a bouncer on Tuesday has prompted demands that cricketers should not be allowed to take those calls.

Shahidi was smacked flush on the side of his helmet as he took his eyes off a Mark Wood bouncer in the World Cup contest against England at Old Trafford. The impact split the helmet and sent the batsman crashing to the turf.

Medical staff attending him urged the 24-year-old to leave the ground but Shahidi ignored their advice and played on, topscoring for his side in a losing cause.

The cricketer said he disregarded medical advice and kept on batting because he did not want his mother to worry.

Peter McCabe, chief executive of brain injury association Headway, lamented the lack of understanding about the dangers of concussion.

“Players need to take the advice of doctors and adhere to the protocols, rather than follow a misguided sense of duty to their teammates which could result in a serious, possibly lifelong, injury,” he said in a statement to Reuters.

“The decision must be taken out of players’ hands. If the doctor advises the player to leave the field then they should promptly do so, there should be no debate whatsoever.

“We know that the signs and symptoms of concussion can be delayed in their presentation, which is why it is so important to take an ‘if in doubt, sit it out’ approach to head injuries.”

An International Cricket Council (ICC) spokesman told Reuters that the governing body does not have a final say in such cases.

“It’s the responsibility of each team to look after their players,” the official said.

“Every team has a nominated medical representative who decides all medical issues relating to players, including concussion.”