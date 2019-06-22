World Cup 2019: Shahid Afridi wants Babar Azam to be like Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has hit out at Babar Azam for failing to convert his good start into big knocks. “It is my hope that Babar Azam will become a bigger player like Virat Kohli. But he won’t become that player if he plays 50-60 balls, scores 50-60 runs but doesn’t help Pakistan win the game,” said Afridi in an interview.

Azam, who scored 48 off 57 balls against India in the World cup match was also criticised recently by former pacer Shoaib Akhtar. Akhtar had also slammed Azam saying that if the 24-year-old really idolises Indian skipper Virat Kohli, he should also be able to pick up the knack of providing game-changing performances like the Indian batsman does.

Babar Azam, who has nine centuries in ODIs was in good form in the series against England prior to the World Cup. He will be next up against South Africa bowling attack at Lord’s on Sunday.