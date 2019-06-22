Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Shahid Afridi wants Babar Azam to be like Virat Kohlihttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/shahid-afridi-babar-azam-virat-kohli-5794966/

World Cup 2019: Shahid Afridi wants Babar Azam to be like Virat Kohli

Babar Azam was criticised by Shahid Afridi for being unable to score more than 50 or 60 runs per innings, to deliver match-winning performances like Indian skipper Virat Kohli does.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam in action in World Cup (AP)

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has hit out at Babar Azam for failing to convert his good start into big knocks. “It is my hope that Babar Azam will become a bigger player like Virat Kohli. But he won’t become that player if he plays 50-60 balls, scores 50-60 runs but doesn’t help Pakistan win the game,” said Afridi in an interview.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Azam, who scored 48 off 57 balls against India in the World cup match was also criticised recently by former pacer Shoaib Akhtar. Akhtar had also slammed Azam saying that if the 24-year-old really idolises Indian skipper Virat Kohli, he should also be able to pick up the knack of providing game-changing performances like the Indian batsman does.

Babar Azam, who has nine centuries in ODIs was in good form in the series against England prior to the World Cup. He will be next up against South Africa bowling attack at Lord’s on Sunday.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Is this India’s new orange jersey?
2 MS Dhoni trolled for slow knock vs Afghanistan
3 WATCH: Comedy of errors as a slip provided Kedar Jadhav life against Afghanistan