Toggle Menu
Shadab Khan declared fit for ICC Cricket World Cup after recovering from virushttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/shadab-khan-fit-pakistan-icc-cricket-world-cup-2019-5727758/

Shadab Khan declared fit for ICC Cricket World Cup after recovering from virus

Shadab will consult another doctor on Friday, and catch up with the team next Monday. His availability for warmup matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh on May 24 and 26 respectively is subject to fitness tests.

Shadab Khan, Shadab Khan fitness, Shadab Khan injury, World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Shadab Khan World Cup 2019, World Cup news, Pakistan World Cup squad, indian express
Shadab Khan will be available for Pakistan World Cup selection (Source: AP)

Pakistan legspinner Shadab Khan has been declared fit for the Cricket World Cup after recovering from a virus.
Test results reflected “zero viral load” in Shadab’s blood, and he will fly out on Thursday to join his teammates touring England, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shadab said: “I am delighted to know that the blood tests are negative. I was always very confident that I would fully recover from the viral infection and will be available for the World Cup.”

Shadab will consult another doctor on Friday, and catch up with the team next Monday. His availability for warmup matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh on May 24 and 26 respectively is subject to fitness tests.

Shadab was ruled out of one Twenty20 and the ongoing five-match one-day international series against England after he fell ill last month.

Advertising

He was replaced for the England series by legspinner Yasir Shah, but he was the only specialist in Pakistan’s 15-man World Cup squad. Shadab was in the Pakistan squad which won the Champions Trophy in 2017 in England.

Allrounder Mohammad Hafeez is the other spin option with Shoaib Malik. But Hafeez is also recovering from a finger injury he sustained during the Pakistan Super League and has yet to play in the ODI series against England.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ICC World Cup 2019: Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly assured Shikhar Dhawan 'nothing wrong with technique'
2 Greatest World Cup moment: MS Dhoni's six in 2011 vs Bangladesh knocking England out in 2015
3 ICC World Cup 2019: Ravi Shastri not worried about Kuldeep Yadav's form and Kedar Jadhav's injury