India vs Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed ignores PM Imran Khan’s toss advice

Hours before the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday, former Pakistani skipper Imran Khan advised Sarfaraz Ahmed to bat first if he wins the toss. In a series of tweet on Sunday, the 1992 World Cup winning captain advised the Pakistani team to field specialist batsmen and bowlers and not rely on ‘Raillu Kattas’, who crumbles under pressure situation.

Raillu Kattas translates to a “wandering buffalo calf”, which means a sportsperson who fails to add any extra value to his team.

“Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because ‘Railu Kattas’ rarely perform under pressure – especially the intense kind that will be generated today. Unless the pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat,” Imran said in his tweet.

Wishing the team luck, the cricketer-turned-politician also mentioned that the Men in Blue will go into the contest as favourites, but the Pakistan team should fight till the last ball and accept the outcome like true sportsmen.

“Even though India may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation’s prayers are with all of you. Good Luck,” he added.

He also termed Sarfraz as a “bold” leader and added, “today he will have to be at his daring best.”

However, Sarfaraz elected to field first after winning the toss. His decision backfired as Rohit Sharma notched up his 24th ODI ton and put the Men in Blue in a formidable position. Opening the innings along with KL Rahul, the pair added 136 runs for the first wicket before Rahul was removed by Wahab Riaz on 57.

Rohit was eventually dismissed by Hasan Ali on 140 off 113 balls, which included 14 fours and three sixes. After Rohit’s dismissal, skipper Virat Kohli took charge of the Indian innings and went on to complete his half-century.

India were currently batting on 305/4 in 46.4 overs before rain interrupted the play. Vijay Shankar along with Kohli will resume the Indian innings after the action resumes.