Toggle Menu
Sarfaraz Ahmed hopes Haris Sohail’s knock against South Africa gets him recognitionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/sarfaraz-ahmed-haris-sohail-south-africa-5797836/

Sarfaraz Ahmed hopes Haris Sohail’s knock against South Africa gets him recognition

Haris Sohail, playing only his second match of the World Cup, blasted a 59-ball 89 to guide Pakistan to a challenging 308 for 7 against South Africa.

Haris Sohail on way to his 59-ball 89 against South Africa in the World Cup (Reuters Photo)

Pakistan were desperate for a positive result after enduring a “difficult” week following a below-par performance against India in the World Cup but the win over South Africa is “not an answer to the critics”, says skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The Pakistan skipper also praised Haris Sohail, who blasted a 59-ball 89 to guide Pakistan to a challenging 308 for 7 against South Africa.

“No praise would be enough for the innings. Haris played and he made the difference, in a tight situation and in only his second match of the tournament,” he said.

“He batted like Jos Butler of England. He looked hungry and his body language was very positive right from the start of his innings,” he said.

Advertising

Sarfaraz also explained why the team management had not played Haris against England, Australia, and India in the World Cup.

“It was because we wanted to play with a particular combination. He has a very wise head on his shoulders and that helps him to construct his innings and accelerate at the right time with clean and precise hitting,” Sarfaraz said.

“It is unfortunate that his career has been marred by injuries. I hope the innings will now give his career the deserving lift, more importantly, the recognition.”

Sarfaraz, however, admitted that fielding has been a worry for his side.

“We dropped too many catches against South Africa, some straightforward and some half-chances,” he said.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Sarfaraz said the team was aware that their next opponent, New Zealand was a dangerous side, so Pakistan have to lift their performance by leaps and bounds.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Shakib al Hasan shines as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan, close gap on top four
2 Shakib al Hasan matches Yuvraj Singh’s World Cup record for best all-round performance
3 World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami credits Jasprit Bumrah’s 49th over for his hat-trick