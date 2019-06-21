Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed harassed by fan in front of familyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/sarfaraz-ahmed-harassed-fan-family-mall-5793661/

World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed harassed by fan in front of family

Sarfaraz Ahmed was harassed and heckled by a fan while he was visiting a mall in England with his family. Sarfaraz, who was with his child at the time of the incident, does not react and walks away.

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in action vs England (Reuters Photo)

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was harassed and heckled by a fan while he was visiting a mall in England with his family. As seen in a video which has become viral on social media, Sarfaraz was with his child at the time of the incident.

As seen in the video, Sarfaraz obliges an unidentified fan who seems to request him for a photo. However, the fan shoots a video instead of taking a photo. Sarfaraz begins to walk away from the fan but the fan chases after him, throwing obscenities at him.

“Why are you as fat as a pig? You have made Pakistan proud,” says the harasser.

Sarfaraz, carrying his child in his arms, does not react and walks away.

The incident has drawn criticism from cricket fans from all across the world.

Advertising

Pakistan will play their next match against South Africa in London on Sunday.

Pakistan cricket is in disarray at the moment. Having reached the midway stage of the league stage, Pakistan find themselves at ninth position on the points table, with only Afghanistan below them.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Sarafaraz reportedly gave a passionate team talk in the dressing room after the defeat to India, warning his teammates that if the team continues performing poorly, he will not be the only one facing the ire of the Pakistani people when they return to their country.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Team’s decision can’t be made on what someone has tweeted: Mohammad Hafeez on Imran Khan’s toss advice
2 Stockholm Olympic bidders confident Swedes will back 2026 Games
3 World Cup 2019: Afghanistan need top teams exposure to improve, says Gulbadin Naib