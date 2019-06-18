I won’t be going back home alone: Sarfaraz Ahmed warns teammates

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has reportedly warned his teammates that if the team continues performing poorly, he won’t be the only one facing the ire of the Pakistani people.

Following their loss to fierce rivals India in Manchester, Ahmed came in for strong criticism from former Pakistan players, media and fans, while also becoming the butt of jokes in India, with a picture of the wicketkeeper yawning going viral on Twitter.

Former Pakistan fast bowlers like Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis also criticised the skipper, with Akhtar calling Ahmed ‘brainless’ on his YouTube channel, questioning his decision-making and leadership skills.

However, reports from Pakistan say that Ahmed gave his under-performing teammates a passionate speech in the dressing room, with the knowledge that another loss could likely mean the team will be eliminated.

According thenews.com.pk, in an attempt to energise and inject some fervour into the team, Ahmed warned his teammates that all of them would be returning home after the World Cup, and he wouldn’t be alone in facing the wrath of the public if Pakistan continued to disappoint.

In ninth place in the ten-team tournament, Pakistan find themselves in a precarious position despite a strong victory over England. They have now lost to India, Australia and the West Indies. They will play South Africa, another team in a similar position, at Lord’s on Sunday.