Toggle Menu
I won’t be going back home alone: Sarfaraz Ahmed warns teammateshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/sarfaraz-ahmed-dressing-room-pakistan-5786084/

I won’t be going back home alone: Sarfaraz Ahmed warns teammates

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has reportedly warned his teammates that if the team continue performing poorly, he won't be the only one facing ire from the people of the country.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s press conference following Pakistan’s loss to India. (via Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has reportedly warned his teammates that if the team continues performing poorly, he won’t be the only one facing the ire of the Pakistani people.

Following their loss to fierce rivals India in Manchester, Ahmed came in for strong criticism from former Pakistan players, media and fans, while also becoming the butt of jokes in India, with a picture of the wicketkeeper yawning going viral on Twitter.

Former Pakistan fast bowlers like Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis also criticised the skipper, with Akhtar calling Ahmed ‘brainless’ on his YouTube channel, questioning his decision-making and leadership skills.

However, reports from Pakistan say that Ahmed gave his under-performing teammates a passionate speech in the dressing room, with the knowledge that another loss could likely mean the team will be eliminated.

Advertising

According thenews.com.pk, in an attempt to energise and inject some fervour into the team, Ahmed warned his teammates that all of them would be returning home after the World Cup, and he wouldn’t be alone in facing the wrath of the public if Pakistan continued to disappoint.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

In ninth place in the ten-team tournament, Pakistan find themselves in a precarious position despite a strong victory over England. They have now lost to India, Australia and the West Indies. They will play South Africa, another team in a similar position, at Lord’s on Sunday.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sachin Tendulkar’s response to ICC comparing him with Rohit Sharma is pure gold
2 World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Match Updates: England look to get closer to semis
3 What is a ‘Raillu Katta’, Shoaib Akhtar thunderbolt and taking the Mickey out of Pakistan