Sanjay Manjrekar drops Ravindra Jadeja from his playing XI for semis, quotes stats

He was trolled after he picked Ravindra Jadeja in his squad for the semi-finals. Now former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has dropped the all-rounder from his squad for India’s match against New Zealand.

In a series of tweets, Manjrekar explained that Team India should pick players keeping the pitch and ground dimensions in mind. He also said that the match is likely to be played on a new pitch, so the team should go into the contest with a fresh mindset and should forget about the previous four fixtures.

He said that the team management should bring Kedar Jadhav back in the playing XI as Indian spinners have not had much of an impact on the Kiwis.

Based on the pitch not being worn out, longer boundaries & the opposition’s track record v India. My Indian playing XI for the Semis-

Rohit

Rahul

Virat

Pant

Kedar

Hardik

Dhoni

Kuldeep

Shami

Chahal

Bumrah — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 8, 2019

Ind could pick players specific to the pitch, boundaries & opposition. Get Kedar back in the playing XI & look at numbers of Indian spinners v NZ before picking them.

Chahal – Avg 27.15, Eco – 5.11

Kuldeep – Avg – 21.00, Eco – 4.84

RA Jadeja – Avg – 73.00, Eco – 5.61 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 8, 2019

India have not played NZ before in this WC & this pitch is unlikely to be a used worn out pitch. India must plan for semis without any hangover of last four games.#INDvNZ #ICCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 8, 2019

Jadeja had earlier responded to Manjrekar calling him “bits and pieces cricketer” during India’s league match against Bangladesh. The Saurashtra all-rounder slammed the former cricketer, calling his commentary “verbal diarrhoea.”

After Jadeja’s decent show against Sri Lanka in the team’s last league game, Manjrekar surprised everyone when he picked the all-rounder in his playing XI for the semis. Rohit Sharma had also weighed in on the issue.