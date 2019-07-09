Toggle Menu
Sanjay Manjrekar drops Ravindra Jadeja from his playing XI for semis, quotes statshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/sanjay-manjrekar-ravindra-jadeja-clash-india-vs-new-zealand-semi-final-5822036/

Sanjay Manjrekar drops Ravindra Jadeja from his playing XI for semis, quotes stats

In a series of tweets, Sanjay Manjrekar explained that Team India should pick players keeping the pitch and ground dimensions in mind.

Facing the music: Sanjay Manjrekar on the receiving end, this time Jadeja takes exception
This comes a few days after Sanjay Manjrekar branded Ravindra Jadeja as “bits and pieces cricketer.” (File Photo)

He was trolled after he picked Ravindra Jadeja in his squad for the semi-finals. Now former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has dropped the all-rounder from his squad for India’s match against New Zealand.

In a series of tweets, Manjrekar explained that Team India should pick players keeping the pitch and ground dimensions in mind. He also said that the match is likely to be played on a new pitch, so the team should go into the contest with a fresh mindset and should forget about the previous four fixtures.

He said that the team management should bring Kedar Jadhav back in the playing XI as Indian spinners have not had much of an impact on the Kiwis.

Jadeja had earlier responded to Manjrekar calling him “bits and pieces cricketer” during India’s league match against Bangladesh. The Saurashtra all-rounder slammed the former cricketer, calling his commentary “verbal diarrhoea.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

After Jadeja’s decent show against Sri Lanka in the team’s last league game, Manjrekar surprised everyone when he picked the all-rounder in his playing XI for the semis. Rohit Sharma had also weighed in on the issue.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs New Zealand, Manchester Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Slight downpour expected during IND vs NZ clash
2 India vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final LIVE Updates: India aim to carry winning momentum
3 India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for Ind vs NZ