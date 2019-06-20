Sania Mirza unlucky to face unnecessary criticism: Shoaib Akhtar

After Sania Mirza faced the ire of Pakistani cricket fans following their team’s defeat to India in the World Cup, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has come to the defence of India’s tennis star saying she is unlucky to find herself in the firing line of fans every time arch-rivals play an international match.

“She is so unlucky that whatever she does she gets unnecessary criticism from either Pakistan or India and that too for no rhyme or reason. If Pakistan loses a match she is targeted because her husband plays for Pakistan,” Akhtar said on his Youtube channel.

Sania Mirza is married to Shoaib Malik, who is currently a part of Pakistan’s cricket team which is competing in the ongoing World Cup in England. She was targetted on social media after video and pictures of her enjoying a late dinner with her husband along with Wahab Riaz and Imam-ul-Haq went viral. The controversy even forced Shoaib Malik to come out with a message in his twitter handle, pleading people to not target his family.

“If she has gone to be with her husband and if she has gone out with him to have dinner…she has just had a child…what crime has she committed,” Akhtar questioned.

Pakistan registered their seventh defeat to India in the World Cup, losing this time by 89 runs in a rain-hit match last Sunday at Manchester.

Akhtar expressed disappointment that just because Pakistan had lost its World Cup match to India, Sania was unfairly targeted. “How can you point fingers at a person’s family or personal life. Who gives you the right to do this? Just because you have a Twitter handle or social media account doesn’t mean you can point fingers at anyone’s family,” Akhtar said.

“I really feel sorry for her. If she has gone to be with her husband or gone out for dinner what has that got to do with performance. Did she tell him (Shoaib) not to perform? How are performances and having dinner related.”

Akhtar said he was hurt by the stupid comments and mentality of the people on social media about players. “I feel sad because why can’t players go out to a late night dinner even if there is a match the next day as it is 12 o clock is the curfew time.”

Pakistan actress Veena Malik was among those who had hit out at Sania for having dined with her husband and new-born son.

Sania has also reacted strongly to the comments, making it clear no one has the right to firstly record the video or interfere in her personal life or question how she raised her son.