India vs Pakistan: Sania Mirza slams ‘cringeworthy’ ads before World Cup 2019 clash

With the highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan round the corner, Cricket World Cup 2019 advertisements on both sides of the border have become a topic of debate. Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, on Wednesday took to Twitter to slam the ‘cringeworthy’ ads hyping the much-awaited World Cup match between both teams.

Advertising

Ahead of the World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, a Jazz TV advertisement mocked the captivity of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman in Pakistan. The 33 seconds ad shows a model in a blue India jersey, sporting Varthaman’s trademark mustache. He is seen repeating Abhinandan’s viral remarks, “I’m sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this” to the questions asked on India’s strategy for the match.

India’s Star TV, on the other hand, has been running an ad where an Indian supporter describes himself as Pakistan’s “abbu” (father), referring to India’s domination over their rivals in the World Cup.

“Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border, seriously guys, you don’t need to ‘hype up’ or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already! It’s only cricket for God sake, and if you think it’s anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !!,” Sania wrote on her twitter handle.

Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border ?? seriously guys, you don’t need to ‘hype up’ or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already!It’s only cricket for God sake, and if you think it’s anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !! — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) 12 June 2019

Tensions between the two countries escalated after the attack in Pulwama which saw the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel a few months back.