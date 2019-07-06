Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved: Sania Mirza to Shoaib Malik on ODI retirment

After Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his retirement from ODI cricket, his wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took to Twitter to congratulate him on ‘everything achieved’ in the 20 years of career.

“Every story has an end, but in life every ending is new beginning. You have proudly played for your country for 20 years and you continue to do so with so much honor and humility,” wrote Sania in the caption.

“Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who you are. Here’s to a few more thousand T20 runs,” she added.

Malik has featured in 287 ODI matches for Pakistan scoring over 7500 runs and taking 158 wickets. In a career spanning almost 20 years, Shoaib has been part of Pakistan squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2009 and ICC Champions trophy 2017.

Today I retire from One Day International cricket. Huge Thank you to all the players I have played with, coaches I have trained under, family, friends, media, and sponsors. Most importantly my fans, I love you all#PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/zlYvhNk8n0 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) July 5, 2019

Shoaib’s decision comes after Pakistan exited ICC World Cup 2019. “I am sad that I’ll be leaving a format of cricket that I once loved but happy that I’ll have more time to spend with my family. This will also allow me to focus on Twenty20 cricket,” Malik said after the match against Bangladesh.