Toggle Menu
Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved: Sania Mirza to Shoaib Malik on ODI retirmenthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/sania-mirza-shoaib-malik-odi-retirement-5818101/

Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved: Sania Mirza to Shoaib Malik on ODI retirment

After Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his retirement from ODI cricket, his wife Sania Mirza took to Twitter to congratulate him.

sania mirza tweet to shoaib malik, shoaib malik retirement, shoaib malik announces retirement, shoaib malik announces retirement from odi career, shoaib malik announces retirement from odi
Shoaib’s decision comes after Pakistan exited ICC World Cup 2019 after their match against Bangladesh. ( Source: ICC twitter)

After Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his retirement from ODI cricket, his wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took to Twitter to congratulate him on ‘everything achieved’ in the 20 years of career.

“Every story has an end, but in life every ending is new beginning. You have proudly played for your country for 20 years and you continue to do so with so much honor and humility,” wrote Sania in the caption.

“Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who you are. Here’s to a few more thousand T20 runs,” she added.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Malik has featured in 287 ODI matches for Pakistan scoring over 7500 runs and taking 158 wickets. In a career spanning almost 20 years, Shoaib has been part of Pakistan squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2009 and ICC Champions trophy 2017.

Shoaib’s decision comes after Pakistan exited ICC World Cup 2019. “I am sad that I’ll be leaving a format of cricket that I once loved but happy that I’ll have more time to spend with my family. This will also allow me to focus on Twenty20 cricket,” Malik said after the match against Bangladesh.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs Sri Lanka, Australia vs South Africa Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: India aim for pole position
2 India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for IND vs SL
3 Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al-Hasan leaves a mark